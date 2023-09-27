Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The family’s Hillcrest Farm is located between the villages of Moira and Dromore in Co Down.

Reggie’s younger brother David and his mother Margaret are also active in the running of the farm

Every decision made within the business is taken to reflect the management needs of the cows in full. And it is an approach that continues to pay a more than worthwhile dividend.

Teemore’s Patrick McGirr (left) and Co Down dairy farmer Reggie Lilburn discussing the benefits of ‘Aquastar Ultimate’ cubicle mattresses, when used in tandem with the ‘Aquaboard’ water pillow or brisket board. Pic: Richard Halleron

The Hillcrest herd is currently averaging 11,000L at 4.27% butterfat and 3.42% protein. The cows calve between the beginning of September and the end of March.

This allows the lower yielding cows to be grazed both by day and night during the spring and summer months.

“Once the early autumn calves drop below 32L per day, they are put out into the grazing paddocks," Reggie explained.

“Getting as much milk from grazed grass is critically important.”

Maximising the comfort levels available to the cows is another important management priority at Hillcrest Farm.

Reggie explained:“Improving cow welfare improves every aspect of cow performance: they produce more milk, fertility levels improve, problems with legs and feet are minimised and the amount of time that animals stay in the milking group increases.”

It was for this reason that the Lilburns made the decision to first invest in water beds for the cows with Teemore Engineering five years ago.

“The decision was taken to go down this road purely to improve the welfare conditions for the cows,” said Reggie

“Previously, we had found that cubicle mats had caused hock issues for some of the animals. This problem was very quickly resolved as soon as the water beds were installed.

“But other benefits associated with the installation of the water beds soon became apparent.

“Because the water is constantly taking surplus heat away from the cows, blood supply to the udders improved.

“In turn, this has helped to boost milk yield. We also found that mastitis problems decreased and overall fertility levels within the herd increased. It all adds up to a win:win scenario.”

Significantly, the Lilburns also agreed the specification of water pillows in tandem with the water beds.

They regard this as a critically important aspect of the overall investment programme.

The single cubicles at Hillhead Farm are 8½ feet long with the doubles 16 feet in length, head to head.

Reggie continued:“The water pillows play an important role in improving comfort levels for the cows. We also cranked the neck rails of the cubicle frames, making it that much easier for the cows to enter the cubicles and lie down.

“We are in the process of installing the water beds in all of the cubicle houses. They are extremely durable and easily cleaned.”

Teemore’s Patrick McGirr was a recent visitor to Hillhead Farm. He explained that the Lilburns had opted for the ‘Aquastar Ultimate’ cubicle mattress in tandem with the ‘Aquaboard’ water pillow or brisket board.

Patrick continued: “The mattress comes as a continual roll with one water chamber per cubicle, per cow.

“The cover comprises 35mmof high quality latex, which is extremely durable.”

He concluded: “The water pressure in both the mattress and brisket board can be adjusted to meet the full comfort needs of the cows using them.

“The water pillow constitutes a soft knee board that avoids tissue damage while the cow is lying down."