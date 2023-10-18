The father and son team of Charlie and Martin Tumilty would like to welcome you all to their Annual In-calf Heifer Sale which is set to take place at Markethill Livestock Mart on Thursday evening 26th October, 7pm.

This smart bull calf sold for £1880 for Brendan Quinn, Castlewellan and is out of a heifer purchased in 2022 from the Tumilty's

This popular duo travel the length and breadth of the country to source the very best maiden heifers each year to ensure that not only are they offering their buyers the best, but that the quality continues to improve year after year.

This year's auction comprises 55 hand picked in calf heifers, 40 of which are carrying heifer calves. All heifers are AI’d to easy-calving proven Limousin sires such as EBY – Elderberry Galahad, LM2014 – Ewdenvale Ivor, LM4184 – Loyal, and LM5443 – Brooklands Marco.

Martin told us: “Every animal has something special about them. When picking heifers for our sale, we focus heavily on ensuring they have good legs with plenty of bone, as we believe this is essential for the longevity of the cow.

The majority of heifers as C&M Tumilty's Heifer Sale are carrying heifer calves including Lot 16 which is due at the end of the year to EBY. Pic: William McElroy

"A large number are purchased from special breeding sales in venues such as Elphin Mart. We have heifers in this sale to suit all farming enterprises. The aim is to provide purchasers with all the information possible so they can choose the ideal replacement based, not only on the animal in front of them but her breeding, DOB, the sire of the calf, the due date and the sex of the calf. We believe by AI’ing all heifers, it gives our buyers that reassurance of a quality calf."

This year's heifers have power and colour in abundance with the vast majority of them between 700-900kgs. The heifers are due from the end of November onwards with the majority being November and December-calvers. All heifers were vaccinated for Lepto and BVD prior to insemination.

Last year's sale was a great success, however Martin counts the real success story is when he hears how well his heifers perform for their buyers. "We keep in touch with all of our buyers, and time and time again we are hearing great reports of how they calve down."

One such buyer is Brendan Quinn who farms outside Castlewellan. He purchased two heifers in 2022, and has recently excelled at Markethill suckled calf sales with a bull calf hitting heights of £1880 in the sale ring

This hybrid blue x Lim heifer is catalogued as Lot 26 and carries an Ivor heifer calf. Pic: William McElroy

Brendan is enthusiastic about his Tumilty heifers, and would have no hesitation in buying from them again.

The heifer sale takes place on Thursday evening 26th October, 7pm at Markethill Livestock Mart. Pre sale enquiries are welcome Martin Tumilty 07825 650338.