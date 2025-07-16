Betty’s flair for flavour: A sweet success story

Bethany and Barbara Boyd encourage you to enjoy a Betty’s Ice Cream this World Ice Cream Day, 21 July 2025.

As the nation celebrates World Ice Cream Day 2025, one family in County Tyrone is serving up more than just scoops of delicious dessert, they’re dishing out inspiration for rural innovation and farm diversification, with the help of the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) Loughry Campus staff.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nestled in the rolling hills of Pomeroy, the Boyd family—Trevor, Barbara, and their daughter Bethany, have transformed their former sheep farm into a thriving artisan ice cream business. What began as a lockdown idea during the Covid-19 pandemic has blossomed into Betty’s Ice Cream, a brand now making waves across Northern Ireland’s food scene.

With a vision to breathe new life into their family farm, the Boyds converted their original farm buildings into a small-scale production facility. They invested in a batch pasteuriser and combined their unique skill sets to bring their dream to life. Bethany, a graduate of Food Business Management from CAFRE’s Loughry Campus, brought technical know-how and food industry experience. Barbara contributed her background in retail and procurement, while Trevor applied his expertise in farm management and animal health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Together, they created a brand that’s not only known for its rich, creamy flavours but also for its innovative approach to marketing, service, and delivery. From experimenting with bold new flavours to engaging directly with their customer base, Betty’s Ice Cream has quickly become a local favourite.

The Boyd family’s journey was supported by CAFRE through the Invest NI Innovation Voucher Programme. This initiative provides businesses with access to expert knowledge and technical support to help develop new products and systems that drive growth.

“Betty’s Ice Cream is a shining example of how farm diversification can lead to exciting new opportunities,” says Ruth Hogg, Food Technologist at CAFRE.

“It’s about combining tradition with innovation, and the Boyd’s have done just that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As more farmers look to diversify and add value to their produce, Betty’s Ice Cream stands as a testament to what’s possible with creativity, collaboration, and community support.

For those inspired by the Boyd family’s journey, CAFRE’s Food Technologists at Loughry Campus offer guidance and support to help turn ideas into reality. Visit the CAFRE or Invest NI websites to learn more about the technical and financial assistance available.

So, this World Ice Cream Day, why not celebrate with a scoop of local success—and maybe even start dreaming up your own?

Get in touch with Food Technologists at Loughry Campus by visiting CAFRE’s website: www.cafre.ac.uk and explore how they can help turn your idea into a reality.