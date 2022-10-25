A seven-acre parcel of arable land is being brought to the market by REA Grimes.

Three acres of the land in Rathmooney, near Lusk, north County Dublin, are under glass.

The advised minimum value of the parcel, which has an artesian well capable of producing 55,000 litres of water a day, is €260,000.

A seven-acre parcel of arable land in Rathmooney, near Lusk, north County Dublin is being brought to the market by REA Grimes. The advised minimum value of the parcel, which has an artesian well capable of producing 55,000 litres of water a day, is €260,000.

The site is located in a quiet cul de sac and has three-phase electric and natural gas power sources on site.

For more details or to arrange a viewing, please call Dermot Grimes at REA Grimes Skerries on 087 647 8049 or email: [email protected]

A seven-acre parcel of arable land in Rathmooney, near Lusk, north County Dublin is being brought to the market by REA Grimes. The advised minimum value of the parcel, which has an artesian well capable of producing 55,000 litres of water a day, is €260,000.

A seven-acre parcel of arable land in Rathmooney, near Lusk, north County Dublin is being brought to the market by REA Grimes. The advised minimum value of the parcel, which has an artesian well capable of producing 55,000 litres of water a day, is €260,000.

Advertisement