Wildlife charity Butterfly Conservation has today declared a national ‘Butterfly Emergency’, with results of this summer’s Big Butterfly Count showing a marked and hugely concerning decline in numbers.

Overall, participants in Northern Ireland spotted just four butterflies on average per 15-minute Count, a reduction of 50% on last year’s average of eight, and the lowest in the 14-year history of the Big Butterfly Count.

As seen across the whole of the UK, the majority of species fared poorly in Northern Ireland this year, with 73% of species declining on 2023 figures. It was the worst year in the history of the Count for Small Tortoiseshell and Red Admiral, and the second worst year for Peacock, Six-spot Burnet, Small Copper, Small White and Speckled Wood.

In total, just over 935,000 butterflies and day-flying moths were recorded across the UK from 12 July - 4 August, down almost 600,000, equivalent to more than a third of 2023's total, and 9,000 Counts were logged as seeing zero butterflies, the highest in the citizen science programme’s history. There were 5,285 butterflies spotted in Northern Ireland, down more than 13,200 or 71% on 2023.

A Red Admiral

These figures have alarmed scientists and resulted in the charity declaring a nationwide ‘Butterfly Emergency’.

Dr Richard Fox, Head of Science at Butterfly Conservation, said: “The previous lowest average number of butterflies per Count across the UK was nine in 2022, this latest figure is 22% lower than that, which is very disturbing. Not just that, but a third of the species recorded in the Big Butterfly Count have had their worst year on record, and no species had their best. The results are in line with wider evidence that the summer of 2024 has been very poor for butterflies.

“Butterflies are a key indicator species; when they are in trouble we know that the wider environment is in trouble too. Nature is sounding the alarm call. We must act now if we are to turn the tide on these rapid declines and protect species for future generations."

Butterfly Conservation is writing an open letter to Steve Reed, Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, calling for the Government to act now for nature by declaring a ‘Nature Emergency’ and banning butterfly-killing neonicotinoid pesticides once and for all, with no exceptions, before it’s too late.

Dr Fox explains: “When used on farmland, these chemicals make their way into the wild plants growing at field edges, resulting in adult butterflies and moths drinking contaminated nectar and caterpillars feeding on contaminated plants. Many European countries have already banned these chemicals, it’s time for the UK to follow suit and put the natural world first. If we don’t act now to address the long-term drivers of butterfly decline, we will face extinction events never before seen in our lifetime.”

More than 85,000 citizen scientists took part in Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count this year, submitting 143,241 Counts. This is equivalent to 35,810 hours, or four years worth of time spent counting, in gardens, parks, school grounds and the countryside. In Northern Ireland, a total of 1,475 Counts were submitted by 842 people.

Dr Richard Fox concluded: “If every single person who helped with the Count this summer in Northern Ireland signs our letter to the Government, we could prevent the very real and pressing threat of species becoming extinct in our lifetime.”

To sign Butterfly Conservation’s letter to the Government asking them to declare a ‘Nature Emergency’ and ban butterfly-killing neonicotinoid pesticides visit: https://butterfly-conservation.org/emergency

Signing closes on Sunday 13 October 2024.

To find out more about Butterfly Conservation visit: https://butterfly-conservation.org/