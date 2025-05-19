Big Lunch Event returns to Ballymena Mart

This year the event was bigger and better than ever and included a wide range of contributors providing information and services. In addition to the popular pop-up barber, stallholders include Farm Families Health Checks, Ulster Farmers’ Union, Health and Safety Executive, Rural Support, Dietetics, District Nursing and Grassmen. One hundred free lunches were also provided on the day.

Yvonne Carson, Rural Health and Wellbeing Manager, Northern Health and Social Care Trust explained: “Farming families are the backbone of rural communities. We realise farmers work long hours in often challenging conditions to provide high quality food for our tables as well as looking after and protecting the countryside.

"As a Health and Social Care Trust, which has a large rural and farming population, we want farmers to know how much we value and support them. So, this event is really about giving something back. This year we were delighted to have two pop-up barbers offering free haircuts as well as other colleagues who have a strong farming/rural remit.”

Roberta Moody, owner of the Ringside café commented: “Our last event was a great success and was talked about for a long time afterwards so it’s great to be running the Big Lunch again today with the other contributors. It provides an opportunity for farmers to access a range of services and information while at the mart.”

A spokesperson from Ballymena Mart added: “Once again we’re delighted to be hosting this event in partnership with Northern Health and Social Care Trust. It’s good to see so many smiling faces and to know our farming families feel valued.”

1 . NHSCT-Ballymena Mart-Health- 9 may 2025-DAS_2046.jpg Nurses Leah and Caitlin chatting to farmers at the Big Lunch and Information Event Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . NHSCT-Ballymena Mart-Health- 9 may 2025-DAS_2031.jpg Barbers from Laird Law Male Grooming, busy cutting hair at the Big Lunch and Information Event Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . NHSCT-Ballymena Mart-Health- 9 may 2025-DAS_1952.jpg NHSCT staff, Jill Stewart, Pubic Health Dietitian catching up with Angela Waide, District Nursing Sister and Marion Orr, District Nursing Coach Photo: freelance Photo Sales