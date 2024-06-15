Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Generous visitors to the Balmoral Show who headed straight for the SPAR NI marquee and picked up an iconic Big Red Stetson have raised an incredible £24,254.19.

The total will be donated to SPAR and EUROSPAR NI’s charity partners Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children, from which both organisations had volunteers on-site at the Show keeping up with the Big Red demand.

Bronagh Luke from SPAR NI commented: “Once again, visitors to the Balmoral Show flocked in their thousands to pick up a Big Red in exchange for a donation to our fantastic charity partners.

"It’s difficult to go to Balmoral Show and not see a sea of red Stetsons with the SPAR logo emblazoned on the front, which is why it was important for us to make that demand meaningful and fundraise for Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children.”

Volunteers from Marie Curie at the SPAR NI marquee at Balmoral Show here over £24,000 was raised for both Marie Curie and Cancer Fund for Children.

It was the 13th year SPAR NI returned to Balmoral Show as a Platinum sponsor, highlighting their important links to the farming and agri-business communities across Northern Ireland through their commitment to local sourcing.

Over 75% of the fresh food available across all SPAR, EUROSPAR and ViVO branded stores in Northern Ireland is sourced locally, which show-goers got a taste of thanks to the generous sampling of the retailer’s fresh own-brands at the SPAR Marquee.

Bronagh continued: “Over 120,000 visitors came to Balmoral Show over the four days this year, and we welcomed a majority of them to our marquee to sample our award-winning own-brand dishes, while also enjoying some food theatre by chef Carl Johannesson who cooked up our premium fresh meats for showgoers giving plenty of meal inspiration for tonight’s tea.

"We are so proud of our local links and will always be committed to the local food and farming industries across the island of Ireland, ensuring our stores and retailers have the freshest, local produce at value prices for our shoppers,” Bronagh added.