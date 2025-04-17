Biggest and best line up for Jalex on farm sale

The sale must start at 7pm sharp given the big entry so buyers are encouraged to land in good time to get a look around ahead of kick off. Viewing takes place from 4pm.

The Jalex brand has grown to be highly respected right across the length and breadth of the country with their on farm auctions known for producing quality, well managed livestock that will fit seamlessly into any system. This sale is shaping up to be one of the most exciting to date with around 200 lots for purchasers to select from.

The catalogue comprises a large number of in calf heifers right from good straight Simmental and Limousin heifers with not too much muscle, to the type of heifers that will breed show calves. There really is something for everyone!

With many of the heifers calving in batches buyers can hand pick dates to suit, and also if they are keen to secure heifers carrying heifer calves to then retain as replacements, this information is readily available in the online catalogue.

There's a real treat in store for those keen to tap into top drawer pedigree genetics, with the Jalex crew presenting 5 ET siblings, who's full brother Jalex Transform sold for 35,000 guineas. These are made up of one bull prospect, who was placed Reserve Supreme Champion at the recent NI Limousin Club's calf show. The four young females have so much potential with fantastic breeding in their pedigrees. All calves are entered for Balmoral Show should buyers wish them to go. For anyone on the look out for their next stock bull, this sale has you covered! There is a great selection of pedigree and hybrid bulls ready for work.

All stock eligible are export for the UK, with the majority also able to head to the ROI. Full information on this, and breeding data for each and every lot is available to view via H&H through marteye.

All presale enquiries to James Alexander 07816775501 or James Little 07872840685.

1 . Meet Elsie, this is a special heifer set to sell at Jalex Jaw Droppers Friday 25th April. This beauty carries to The Grove Farm P381 who has produced outstanding calves.jpg Meet Elsie, this is a special heifer set to sell at Jalex Jaw Droppers Friday 25th April. This beauty carries to The Grove Farm P381 who has produced outstanding calves Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . There is a super run of black heifers in the Jalex Sale including this heifer carrying a heifer calf to Whinefellpark Pablo.jpg There is a super run of black heifers in the Jalex Sale including this heifer carrying a heifer calf to Whinefellpark Pablo Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . There are a select entry of pedigree ET siblings catalogued for sale at the on farm Jalex JAw Droppers on Friday Evening 25th April.jpg There are a select entry of pedigree ET siblings catalogued for sale at the on farm Jalex JAw Droppers on Friday Evening 25th April. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

4 . This beauty is carrying an EBY calf and will go under the hammer at the Jalex Sale on Friday evening 25th April.jpg This beauty is carrying an EBY calf and will go under the hammer at the Jalex Sale on Friday evening 25th April Photo: freelance Photo Sales