Bill Creighton from Carrick 1st Open NIPA Bude

Both races were arranged for Sunday, the Bude birds collected on Friday and the Yearling Nat birds collected Saturday, the yearling Nat convoy were diverted to the shorter Fermoy and it would be the venue for the season's Yearling Nat.

Liberation in Bude was Sunday 11th June 2023, birds released at 8.45am in a helping Lt South wind. Well done to T Creighton & Son from Carrickfergus who won 1st Open NIPA recording velocity 1419. Jackie & Sammy Graham from Kingsmoss were runner-up followed by Larkin Bros from The Meadows who took 1st Section E. Yearling Nat report will follow.

NIPA Open Bude 472/5452 – 1-1C T Creighton & Son Carrick Soc 1419, 2-2C J & S Graham Kingsmoss 1332, 3-1E Larkin Bros Meadows 1318, 4-1G R Carson & Son Banbridge 1315, 5-3C C & L Woodside Ballyclare & Dist 1299, 6-1A Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1281, 7-2G J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1270, 8-3G J F McCabe & Son 1269, 9-2E D Calvin Bondhill Soc 1262, 10-3E D Calvin 1262, 11-4E R Buckley Annaghmore 1259, 12-4G E & B McAteer Ballyholland 1257, 13-5E J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1256, 14-5G T Mallon Banbridge 1255, 15-6E D Calvin 1254, 16-7E R Mulligan Monaghan 1253, 17-4C Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1253, 18-8E R McCracken Markethill 1252, 19-2A S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1252, 20-6G S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1248.

Gregg Bros of Kells with their 1st & 3rd club Bude birds. Pic: Willie Reynolds

NIPA Section C Bude 83/886 – T Creighton & Son Carrick Soc 1419, J & S Graham Kingsmoss 1332, C & L Woodside Ballyclare & Dist 1299, Bingham & Seaton Ligoniel 1253, W Gilmore Ligoniel 1226, W Cowan Doagh & Dist 1224, W R McClean Carrick Soc 1215, J & D Braniff Gln 1213, 1213, Crawford & Robinson Larne & Dist 1198.

NIPA Section D Bude 61/770 – G Kirkpatrick Harmony 1241, G McEvoy Beechpark Soc 1224, J Kelly & Sons Hills & Maze 1219, O & M Monaghan Colin 1199, 1195, J & L Smith Trinity RPC 1190, A Hughes & Sons Lisburn & Dist 1179, G McEvoy 1176, I Rollins & Son Hills & Maze 1175, P Farrelly & Son Glen 1172.

NIPA Section F Bude 40/412 – Sean McLoughlin Crossgar 1142, Burgess & Brennan Bangor 1118, R Straney Killyleagh Cent 1116, Burgess & Brennan 1115, R Straney 1105, Smyth Family Loft Kircubbin 1104, K Murray Killyleagh & Dist 1102, Burgess & Brennan 1102, Phillips Bros Bangor 1100, K Murray 1099.

NIA Section G Bude 46/782 – R Carson & Son Banbridge 1315, J F McCabe & Son Newry & Dist 1270, 1269, E & B McAteer Ballyholland 1257, T Mallon Banbridge 1255, S Ogle Drumnavaddy 1248, Ron Williamson Newry & Dist 120, T Mooney & Son Millvale 1217, J J McCabe Millvale 1217, Mal Maguire & Son Newry & Dist 1200.

Connor and Monty Magill best in Harryville from Bude. Pic: Willie Reynolds

NIPA Race/Date

Bude Sunday 11th June 2023 – Liberated at 8.45am in a Lt South wind.

NIPA Section A Bude 43/391 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1281, S Diamond Coleraine 1252, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1243, T Kelly Coalisland 1218, J Hanson 1216, 1207, Wm Bleeks & Son Cookstown Soc 1207, S Diamond 1206, S Hughes Coalisland 1200, K Carolan Coalisland 1195.

NIPA Sect A Clubs

A happy John Miller with his Randalstown Bude winner. What are you wearing John? Pic: Willie Reynolds

Coalisland & District 16/182 – T Kelly 1218, S Hughes 1200, K Carolan 1195, T Kelly 1159, G & G Larmour 1151, K Carolan 1146.

Coleraine Premier HPS 13/124 – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1281, S Diamond 1252, J Hanson 1243, 1216, 1207, S Diamond 1206.

Coleraine & County Derry RPS 1/6 – W & W Murdock 1147.

Cookstown Social 5/43 – WmBleeks & Son 1207, 1151, S Marshall 1097, G Marshall 1092, 1076, K Morton & Son 1075.

Laurence Robinson best in Cullybackey from Bude. Pic: Willie Reynolds

Castledawson 2/7 – S McFlynn 1111, Lynn & Leacock 1043.

Dungannon & District 4/24 – E Bleeks 1044, I Blair 1041, B Isbaner 994, 988.

Windsor Social 7/42 – Noel Gamble 1034, Kenny Glass 1022, G Donaghy & Son 900.

NIPA Section B Bude 65/665 – J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1247, A & M Boyle Ballymoney 1244, T Whyte Ahoghill 1218, D J Thompson Muckamore 1216, Young McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1214, D Devenney Ballymoney 1203, Magill & Lavery Muckamoe 1194, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1188, D J Thompson 1186, A C & T Tweed Rasharkin & Dist 1178.

NIPA Sect B Clubs

Ahoghill Flying Club 5/77 – J Smyth & Son 1247, T Whyte 1218, Young McManus & Sons 121, J Smyth & Son 1157, T & G Balmer 1150, T Whyte 1138.

Two wins on the trot for the Tweed partnership of Rasharkin & Dist. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Ballymoney HPS 16/154 – A & M Boyle 1244, D Devenney 1203, D Dixon 1172, A Wilson 1165, S McCook 1157, D Dixon 1154. Well done Andy and Mavis Boyle, 1st Club with a hen which has won from Bude twice previously and is Van Rijn bloodlines on the dam’s side. Flying 7 hours and 15 minutes recording vel 1244 for the 307 miles.

Broughshane & District 1/8 – D Houston & Son 1168, 1145.

Ballymena & District HPS 2/23 – J Eagleson & Sons 1077, 1054, 1003, Blair & Rankin 958.

Cullybackey HPS 6/52 – M/M Robinson 1169, G Gibson 1161, M/M Robinson 1159, 1137, 1097, A Shiels 1088.

Crumlin & District 6/111 – McConville Bros 1160, P McGarrity 1134, R & S Hope 1133, P McGarrity 1130, 1084, McConville Bros 1066.

Dervock RPS -

Harryville HPS 5/42 – M & C Magill 1141, G Price 1121, S Johnston & Son 1113, G Price 1097, J Rock 1077, G Price 1052.

Kells & District HPS 3/22 – Gregg Bros 1111, A Barkley & Son 1109, Gregg Bros 1058, A Barkley & Son 1008.

Muckamore HPS 8/112 – D J Thompson 1216, Magill & Lavery 1194, D J Thompson 1186, S Murphy 1176, D J Thompson 1157, S Murphy 1123.

Randalstown HPS 7/43 – J Millar 1165, Smylie Bros 1123, W & W Gilbert 1107, J McNeill & Son 1021, Stewart Bros 1006, 900, 852.

Rasharkin &District HPS 5/22 – A C & T Tweed 178, H Cubitt 1153, 1123, A C & T Tweed 1083, 1076, F Barkley 1067.

NIPA Section E Bude 90/1330 – Larkin Bros Meadows 1318, D Calvin Bondhill Soc 1262, 1262, R Buckley Annaghmore 1259, J Douglas & Son Lurgan Soc 1256, D Calvin 1254, R Mulligan Monahan 1253, R McCracken Markethill 1252, R Buckley 1244, R Calvin & Daughter Loughgall 1242.

NIPA Sect E Clubs

Annaghmore 7/136 – R Buckley 1259, 1244, 1222, B & A Beattie 1206, 1195, R Buckley 1183.

Armagh HPS 7/91 – P Duffy 1180, I Parkes & Son 1159, 1158, R Parkes & Son 1132, John Campbell 1121, A & J Kelly 1099. Result for today's race from Bude, taking the Red Card are the lofts of P. Duffy with a good early arrival, just getting in front of the lofts of I Parkes & Son who timed two good birds to finish second and third on what was a tough race.

Beechpark Social 7/71 – G McEvoy 1224, 1176, S & J McCullough 1150, H Lynch & Son 1110, D Mawhinney & Son 1078, S & J McCullough 1069.

Blackwatertown HPS –

Bondhill Social 4/198 – David Calvin 1262, 1262, 1254, 1242, 1236, 1221.

Edgarstown HPS 8/127 – T McClean 1221, R G & G Donaldson 1203, A & R Neill 1199, O Forde 1186, 1183, G & C Simmons 1176. Well done Tommy taking the win and claiming his third win of the season, well done to all in the result.

Gilford & District 7/94 – T Lennon & Son 1179, J McAtamney & Grandson 1174, 1157, Tom Wilson 1151, 1150, P & R Moody 1120.

Laurelvale 5/53 – Jim Serplus 1132, 1120, C Brown 1111, G & C Topley 1107, 1107, 1088.

Loughgall 4/82 – R Calvin & Daughter 1242, 1236, 1150, 1138, 1135, 1135.

Lurgan Social 12/145 – J Douglas & Son 1256, R Adamson 1211, J P Nelson 1170, M Rice 1150, R Magee 1148, C Carville & Son 1138.

Markethill HPS 5/63 – R McCracken 1252, K & R Black 1200, Humphries & Baird 1173, 1169, K & R Black 1127, Humphries & Baird 1124.

Monaghan HPS 10/110 – R Mulligan 1253, P McFadden 1148, K Allister 1142, R Mulligan 1140, K Allister 1127, S O’Brien 1107.

Portadown & Drumcree 5/56 – A McDonald 1217, J Gordon 1206, 1190, A McDonald 1142, 1115, B Creaney 1095.

Congratulations to Allan McDonald on winning a very tough and testing race from Bude.

Meadows 2/31 – Larkin Bros 1318, Joe Brown 1241, Larkin Bros 1218, 1197, 1195, 1151.

NIPA Section H Bude 44/216 – Concannon Bros Maiden City 1103, C & C Reid Mourne & Dist 1094, J & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1072, D Booth Mourne & Dist 1036, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1023, Concannon Bros 994, Paul Maxwell Snr Foyle 992, J McLaughlin Foyle 967, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 964, D Booth 947.

NIPA Sect H Clubs

Amelia Earhart 4/9 – Ray McMonagle 870, 848, 792.

Derry & District 15/64 – J & G Ramsey 1072, E McEleney 1023, J & G Ramsey 871, A McCrudden 859, Cooley Bros 826, P Hegarty 824.

Foyle RPS 7/42 – Paul Maxwell Snr 992, John McLaughlin 967, Paul Maxwell Jnr 964, Barry Hart 928.

Limavady 4/24 – Liam Millar 876, H Crawford 874.

Maiden City 5/42 – Concannon Bros 1103, 994, 817.

Mourne & District HPS 3/15 – C & C Reid 1094, David Booth 1036, 947, 894.

Omagh & District 1/2 – A Kelly 783.

Strabane & District Inv RPC 5/18 – John White 930.

Feds & Combines update Bude –

Coleraine Triangle Bude - Dominic, Gregory and Gerry win Bude. 1st Coleraine Premier and best in Coleraine. Congratulations Lads, great victory. Horse’s for courses, the winner was bred off the hen that was 2nd Open Talbenny who was in turn off their Penzance and Meritorious Award winner bred and gifted to them by Russell McAlary. The winner takes 1st Section, & 6th Open NIPA. Brilliant – Adrian Moffatt PO.

Coleraine Triangle Bude – Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin Coleraine Prem 1281, S Diamond Coleraine Prem 1252, J Hanson Coleraine Prem 1243, 1216, 1207, S Diamond 1206, T & J McDonald Coleraine Prem 1188, T Steele Coleraine Prem 1183, S Diamond 1177, T & J McDonald 1164, R McAlary Coleraine Prem 1153, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1150, Dessie Quinn Coleraine Prem 1150, J Hanson 1149, W & W Murdock Coleraine & Co Derry 1147, B & D Coyle Coleraine Prem 1138, P O’Connor Coleraine Prem 1137, Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin 1129, J Hanson 1115, 1115, T Steele 1105, J Hanson 1095, 1094, A McDonnell Coleraine Prem 1087, B & D Coyle 1080.

City of Derry Federation Bude - Concannon Bros Maiden City 1103, H & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1072, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1023, Concannon Bros 994, Paul Maxwell Snr Foyle 992, John McLaughlin Foyle 967, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 964, Barry Hart Foyle 928, J & G Ramsey 871, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 870, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 859, Ray McMonagle 848, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 826, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 824, Concannon Bros 817, Ray McMonagle 792.

Foyle Valley Combine Bude – Concannon Bros Maiden City 1103, H & G Ramsey Derry & Dist 1072, E McEleney Derry & Dist 1023, Concannon Bros 994, Paul Maxwell Snr Foyle 992, John McLaughlin Foyle 967, Paul Maxwell Jnr Foyle 964, John White Strabane 930, Barry Hart Foyle 928, J & G Ramsey 871, Ray McMonagle Amelia Earhart 870, A McCrudden Derry & Dist 859, Ray McMonagle 848, Cooley Bros Derry & Dist 826, P Hegarty Derry & Dist 824, Concannon Bros 817, Ray McMonagle 792.

Mid Antrim Combine - NIPA Bude -

Jimmy Smyth & Son (Ahoghill) - Top Combine & Section from Bude

The NIPA racing season continued with the third channel race from Bude in Cornwall.

The birds were liberated at 8.45am on Sunday 11th June in light southerly winds. Top spot in the Mid Antrim Combine was won by Jimmy Smyth & Son of Ahoghill on 1247.

Jimmy timed his 2yo blue hen sitting eggs at 15.33pm after flying almost 290 miles to the lofts on the Cardonaghy Road to win 1st Mid Antrim Combine, 1st Section B and 21st Open NIPA 5452 birds. The hen was a gift from the late Matt Wray of Harryville and last season from Talbenny scored 1st club, 9th Section and 46th Open NIPA.

Clubmate Trevor Whyte was runner up in the Combine and 3rd Section & 42nd Open with a 4yo hen bred by Glen Duddy of Limavady. She's been in the prizes a few times and won 1st club from Corrin a couple of seasons back.

Trevor also won the Mid Antrim Combine old bird knock-out beating Harryville's Jimmy Rock in the Final. Completing a top three for Ahoghill were Paddy & William Mcmanus with a yearling blue hen sitting 10 days on eggs. Sire Alex Docx and dam Henk Simonsz.

Best in Rasharkin was Anne, Chris & Tommy Tweed with a sister to last week’s Talbenny winner. She's Jeff Greenaway of Hillsborough bloodlines.

Mr & Mrs Robinson won Cullybackey with a 5-year-old chequer hen Vandenabeele x Deweerdt on roundabout. She has raced well from the channel since a yearly with a few club wins and good section positions.

Davy Houston & Son were best in Broughshane with a 3yo blue cock, sire Soontjen from clubmate Alistair Purvis and dam Rob Rome x van Wildemeersch. John Miller was best in Randalstown with a 3-year-old Jan Aarden cock sent driving. Monty & Connor Magill were best in Harryville with a yearling Shiftie Soontjen cock, Gregg Bros were 1st and 3rd club in Kells & District with two 2yo cock nestmates both sitting on 2-day old chicks. They were bred from Gaby Vandenabeele stock from Harmony lofts and Johnston Eagleson & Sons were best in Ballymena with a 2yo blue pied Lambrecht cock that won the Combine from Fermoy last season.

Lost pigeon blue hen GB22A69258. If found, please ring 028 27662591.

Loft of the late Harry Richmond for sale. 14ft x 6ft 2 sections. Nest boxes and perches in both sections. Corrugated metal roof. Good dry shed. Contact Robert Alexander Tel: 07873 816832. Mervym Eagleson PO.

Mid Antrim Combine Bude 32/278 - J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1247, T Whyte & Son Ahoghill 1218, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 1214, A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 1178, D Dixon Rasharkin 1172, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1169, D Houston & Son Broughshane 1168, J Miller Randalstown 1165, G Gibson Cullybackey 1161, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1159, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1157, D Dixon Rasharkin 1154, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1153, T & G Balmer Ahoghill 1150, D Houston & Son Broughshane 1145, M & C Magill Harryville 1141, D Dixon Rasharkin 1141, T Whyte Ahoghill 1138, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1137

D Dixon Rasharkin 1133, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 1125, Smylie Bros Randalstown 1123, H Cubitt Rasharkin 1123, T Whyte Ahoghill 1112, Gregg Bros Kells 1111

A Barkley & Son Kells 1109, W & W Gilbert Randalstown 1107, T Whyte Ahoghill 1106, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1097, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 1088.

Mid Antrim Combine OB Points - Bude & Fermoy Yearling National

D Dixon Rasharkin 363, Young & McManus & Sons Ahoghill 344, H Cubitt Rasharkin 236, A Darragh Cullybackey 233, Blair & Rankin Ballymena 192 J Eagleson & Sons Ballymena 189, G Gibson Cullybackey 156, Mr & Mrs Robinson Cullybackey 151, T Whyte Ahoghill 117, J Smyth & Son Ahoghill 103, Surgenor Bros 76, J Rock Harryville 67, A Barkley & Son Kells 64 , H Boyd Kells 52

A & C & T Tweed Rasharkin 47, J Miller Randalstown 45, W McFetridge Rasharkin 43, Stewart Bros Randalstown 40.

Champion League S/F Flown from Bude

Draw made by Neil Anderson in Cullybackey clubrooms. Winners in capitals

D DIXON Rasharkin 1172 v A Barkley & Son Kells 1109, A Darragh Cullybackey (Never sent) v T WHYTE Ahoghill 1218.

Champion League Final to be flown from Penzance will be Danny Dixon Rasharkin v Trevor Whyte Ahoghill.

Old Bird Knock-Out S/F Flown from Bude

Draw made by Neil Anderson in Cullybackey clubrooms.Winners in capitals

Surgenor Bros Kells (never sent) v A Darragh Cullybackey (never sent)

J Rock Harryville 1077 v T WHYTE Ahoghill 1218

Trevor Whyte wins the Mid Antrim Combine OB Knock - Out for 2023

That’s the 4th open Bude hen for Larkin Bros, she is a daughter of the Gold Ring Pair. Sent to Bude for her prep race for St Malo. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Tom McClean winner in Edgarstown Bude race, having already won Talbenny. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Jimmy Smyth of Ahoghill 1st Combine & 1st Section B Bude. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Jim Larkin from Meadows. Pic: Willy Reynolds

Diamond Bros & G McLaughlin best in Coleraine and 1st Sect A and 6th Open NIPA. Pic: Willy Reynolds