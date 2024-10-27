Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mason’s Animal Feeds has confirmed that the protein specification of the bespoke dry cow ration, Biochlor, has been enhanced to reflect the nutritional trends now identified in silages made this year.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Company managing director, Colin Purdy, further explained: “It has been a very difficult grass growing period. The weather during the latter part of 2023 was extremely challenging and this trend continued throughout the spring and early summer months of this year.

“This combination of factors impacted on most silage making operations in 2024. And this is particularly the case, where first cuts are concerned. Both the ME and protein values of these were impacted accordingly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Biochlor is used increasingly on dairy farms as a bespoke dry cow ration. And it’s important that the feed makes maximum nutritional impact at all times.

Mason's Animal Feeds' Colin Purdy

“So, given the issues that are now apparent, where many 2024 silages are concerned, we felt it appropriate to boost Biochlor’s protein levels.”

Meanwhile, Biochlor sales continue to increase. Colin Purdy again: “The product is now well proven on farms throughout Northern Ireland. Milk producers know that the product works well and are more than happy to commit to its use on an ongoing basis.”

The Biochlor ration is manufactured exclusively by Mason’s Animal Feeds. Word-of-mouth recommendation has been at the very heart of the Biochlor success story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The product has been developed to ensure that cows calve down without problems and are ready to produce milk in the most efficient and effective way possible thereafter.

“Milk producers know full well that the management practises they put in place during the dry period will determine the performance of cows post calving,” Colin Purdy further explained.

“Avoiding problems associated with a large negative energy balance plus metabolic disorders such as Milk Fever and Ketosis is a priority.

“Customers are finding that cows calve down with excellent appetites and reach peak milk yield earlier. Metabolic problems, which can be a real problem directly after calving, have also been significantly reduced.”

So how does Biochlor work?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In crude terms the dairy cow’s rumen is nothing more than a large fermentation vat containing billions of bacteria. It’s a very simple process: as bug numbers grow, the cow harvests those that are available to help meet her own nutritional needs.

But it’s only in recent times that research has focussed on identifying the conditions in the rumen that best suit microbial growth.

Colin Purdy continued: “Biochlor works by boosting rumen activity directly prior to calving.”

The product is fed at a rate of 4 kilos per day during the three weeks leading up to calving. Biochlor is offered with grass silage or, if available, 50% whole crop and 50% grass silage plus straw to appetite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Widespread experience with the product in Northern Ireland confirms that freshly calved cows and heifers reach peak milk yield much more quickly. What’s more, improved levels of performance are secured throughout the subsequent lactation longer, This is a direct result of the cows receiving the bespoke close up ration prior to calving.

Colin Purdy concluded: “In addition to improved milk yields overall herd health is also significantly improved, with much fewer displaced abomasums, milk fevers and retained placentas plus significantly improved fertility reported by those herd owners using the Biochlor approach to dry cow management.

“There is no doubt that the modern dairy cow finds great difficulty in meeting her full nutritional needs directly after calving.

“However, there is now a strong body of evidence to confirm that the use of Biochlor three weeks pre calving can help in getting around this problem and, significantly, improve conception rates. This is achieved by reducing negative energy imbalances during early lactation.”

For further information, contact Mason’s Animal Feeds on (028) 3887 1415