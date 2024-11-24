Black Friday deals and a charity event

Beatty Stores will be having an array of offers on Friday 29th and 30th November.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beatty Stores will have Redmills representatives at their Antrim store on Friday, 29th November.

There will be special offers on Selected Redmills Agri feeds, Equine and Dog food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is a unique opportunity to buy selected products at a reduced price to all customers from agriculture, hardware, feed, animal medicine, agri workwear and footwear etc.

David McCammond, manager.

For the Suckler and Dairy Farmers: We have a full selection of boluses, minerals and buckets on offer for the black Friday weekend. Our highest spec bolus available with incredible results on farm is the All GUARD Iodine Max bolus. The feedback in terms of improved calf vigour at birth, reduced retained cleansings, growth rates, fertility and milk quality has been impressive with this bolus. It’s the best insurance policy for cows and cattle on the farm and just as importantly the iodine max bolus will help ease of calving management, productivity and profitability on farm.

For this weekend with every box of ALL GUARD IODINE MAX purchased, we at Beatty Stores will give our customers an option for £10 to be donated to the charity Teen Challenge NI or a £10 voucher to spend on any animal health/welfare product in store. Improving animal health and welfare is an integral part of our company ethos at Beatty Stores. And equally as important a part of our company ethos is looking after our community.

Teen Challenge NI is a registered charity to help those people whether 18 or 70 years old who have fallen into addiction such as alcohol or drugs. Teen Challenge also provides meals, counselling and clothes to homeless people across Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farming can be at times a very lonely stressful job, with long hours and very little human social interaction for little money. It is understandable why some farmers use alcohol as a coping mechanism to escape from their harsh reality. Teen Challenge NI is a confidential service to help any of our customers who think their coping mechanisms have turned into addiction and spiralled out of control.

We offer FEC (Faecal Egg Count) Testing in our Antrim store with a quick turnaround, where customers can get results pin-pointing the worms or fluke that need to be treated.

Auctus Milk Powder, with high solids to encourage growth development, we are offering free products on each pallet sold in store.

Our Mayo Healthcare range covers cattle, sheep and lamb bolus, with trace elements option of Copper, Iodine, Selenium, Zinc and Cobalt, which will be on sale for all customers looking to bolus pre lambing to help ensure a good lively lamb at birth. “High levels of cobalt for the production of energy to help the ewe cope with the extreme demands put on her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Again, for all Mayo Healthcare All Guard Ewe and Lamb boluses, 10% of the sale value can either be donated to Teen Challenge NI or used as a credit to spend on any animal health/welfare product in store.

Clipex Fencing, an alternative to Creosote posts which no longer available, these steel posts are available in Antrim store, light and easy to erect, strong and durable and carry a 30 year warranty.

David McCammond can be contacted on 028 94460491 or email [email protected]; Fermanagh Store 028 66388068

Also, Alan Elliott can be contacted for any farm advice on 07595 160192.

Find us on Facebook and other social media.

Terms & Conditions apply, Cash & Carry deals on Black Friday only.