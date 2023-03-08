Blonde is the best choice

They farm 80 acres and have four organic free range poultry units alongside 20 commercial suckler cows.

Mark calves half his herd in the autumn and half in the spring. This suits to spread the workload and make best use of sheds and grass.

Mark has a mix of Blonde cross and Limousin cross cows.

Length is strength. Silverwood Paco in his working clothes.

Mark runs a closed herd to maintain biosecurity and breeds his own replacements, choosing up to four of the best heifers every year to take on as replacements.

Mark and his father are busy men and state: “We chose Blonde again as they are very easy calving with low veterinary bills, the calves are fast thriving and heavily muscled. It is a joy to work with the Blonde Breed!"

As always, the proof of the pudding is in the eating and Mark sold 16 weanlings in 2022 at eight months old, averaging £1,050.

Mark generally sells to returning customers off the farm but occasionally sells at Clogher Mart.

One of Mark Singleton’s Blonde sired calves.

Mark finds the Blonde cross cows make excellent dams, quiet and milky with plenty of room to calf and great milk to rare a calf.

Mark buys in a stock bull every four to five years, he is delighted with his present stock bull; Silverwood Paco from the McKnight Family, Newry.

Paco is sired by the impressive Ardmore Gargoyle and is producing the goods with top quality calves.

Ai is used on retained heifers until the bull is changed.

Father and son. Stock bull Silverwood Paco with a 2022 born calf.

There is a selection of Blonde bulls and heifers entered for the upcoming sale at Dungannon Farmers Mart on Friday 24th March, including entries from the noted Silverwood and Pinehill Herds.

Show from 10am and sale from noon, kindly sponsored by ASC Farm Services.

Online bidding will be available from LSL app.

For catalogues for the upcoming sale please contact the mart directly on 02887 722727.

Blonde Sired heifer calf on the Singleton farm.