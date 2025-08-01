Blondes shine at Clogher Valley Show

It was a day for the females to dominate the Blonde championships at Clogher Valley Show.

Dernasigh Tiger Lily won the cow class and was judge Eamon McGarry’s Overall Champion.

Tiger Lily, sired by Budore Donald, caught Eamon’s eye with her power and correctness.

Ballygowan Alison, born in March ‘25 was the youngest Blonde on show and made her mark winning the 2025 born calf class, then claiming the Champion of the NI Blonde Champion Calf competition.

Alison, sired by Ballygowan Blondes’ new stock sire Hallfield Titan, was also Eamon’s Overall Reserve Champion.

Eamon commented: “My Champion and Reserve are two prime examples of the breed. Tiger Lily from Molly Bradley had style, flesh and was correct all round with great presence in the ring. My Reserve going to the Gibson Family with their March ’25 born calf that caught my eye from the start, with style, width and great feet and legs for the overall power. Alison has a very bright future head.”

Standing reserve in the Calf Championship was Bellair Venga Girl, a December ‘24 daughter of Shanvalley Nevada.

Second Reserve was Brian and Caitlin McGartland with Drumnafern Vulcan by homebred Squarepants.

Clogher Valley Show 2025 results:

Senior Heifer: 1st Hillhead Unicorn (Moneyscalp Blondes); 2nd Ballymacan Unique.

Junior Heifer: 1st Dernasigh Va Va Voom; 2nd Coole Tess; 3rd Drumnafern Veronica; 4th Bellair Venga Girl; 5th Drumnafern Violet; 6th Corrick Velma

Junor Bull: 1st Ballymacan Vivo; 2nd Drumnafern Vulcan

Cow Class: 1st Dernasigh Tiger Lily; 2nd Drumnafern Legacy; 3rd Ballygowan Rita

2025 Born Calf: 1st Ballygowan Alison; 2nd Ballymacan Archie; 3rd Bellair Amazing

Pairs: Ballymacan Blondes; Drumnafern Blondes

NI Blonde Cattle Club Calf Champion sponsored by Northwick House

Champion: Ballygowan Alison

Reserve Champion: Bellair Venga Girl

Second Reserve: Drumnafern Vulcan; 4th Ballymacan Archie; 5th Ballair Amazing

Overall Champion: Dernasigh Tiger Lily

Reserve Champion: Ballygowan Alison

The NI Club would like to thank judge Eamon McGarry for doing a professional job in placing all the classes.

A huge well done to all the exhibitors for preparing, presenting and showing what was the biggest show of Blondes since Balmoral.

Well done to the young handlers who have improved throughout the year. Thanks to Northwick house for the continued sponsorship of the NI Club's Calf Championship. Bo's photos as always catch the mood and the club really appreciate his effort and patience. Last but not least the Johnston Family for the fabulous hospitality.

In other club news The club visit Lyon Blondes on Saturday for a farm walk and BBQ. The Commercial Herds judging is ongoing and results will be announced soon. Don’t forget the Blonde Classes at the 4 Breed Calf show on 22nd November.

