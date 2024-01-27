Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading the way at 14,000gns was Greystone Sheriff, a 22-month-old from Alan and Graham Coates from Stainforth, Settle. Sired by the imported Bandit Van Het Lindeveld, his female line is full of breeding being out of the Greystone Governor-sired Greystone Next. Forking out the cash was the team at Aucheneck Estates who will put him to work in the herd near Stirling.

There were double celebrations for Kevin Watret and stockman, Ali Jackson, when they secured the Supreme Champion and Reserve tickets with a duo that went on to realise 12,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest when knocked down to JE and AJ Mitchell, Marwood, Barnard Castle, was the Champion, the February, 2023-born Solway View Storm, whose breeding needs no introduction – Dafydd D’Ochain on to Solway View Kesha, a Solway View Firecracker daughter that has bred bulls to 27,000gns and heifers to 11,000gns for the Annan-based herd.

Gretstone Sheriff - 15,000gns - British Blue sale, Carlisle, January 2024. Pic: Wayne Hutchinson

Two lots later, the Bedgebury Flat Out-sired Solway View Scobby Doo which stood second in his class to Storm and followed him all the way to take the Reserve Championship, sold to L and N Shuttleworth, Kirkbean, Dumfries, for 10,000gns. His dam, a full sister to Kesha named Solway View Katie, is another outstanding breeder with many five-figure sum progeny.

Keeping the good trade going, two more made 10,000gns apiece including Auchenlay Somerled from Robert, Maimie and Rab Paterson, from near Dunblane. Born in May, 2022, out of the former show heifer, the Sandyvale Jagerbomb-sired Auchenlay Nippy Sweetie, this Mountjoy Utopia son sold back north to near Avonbridge, Falkrik, with A and R Paton.

The Patersons welcomed a further 9500gns for the Sandyvale Jagerbomb-sired Auchenlay Stirling. Heading all the way to Robertsbridge, East Sussex, with NC and C Hedges, he is out of Auchenlay Kali, herself by Auchenlay Havoc.

The other bulls at 10,000gns was Blair and Shona Comrie’s Stonebyres Samson, another full of home breeding being by Stonebyres Ninja and out of Stonebyres Gem, herself a Norbreck Black Beauty daughter from the Lanarkshire herd. This first prize winner from the junior bull class caught the eye of JA Cruickshank and goes to work near Elgin.

Solway View Storm - Overall Champion - 12,000gns - British Blue sale, Carlisle, January 2024. Pic: Wayne Hutchinson

Females met a more selective trade and it was a pair of 18-month-old full embryo sisters from Dylan Townend, Broughton, Malton, that led the way at 4500gns and 4200gns. They are also by the renowned Dafydd D’Ochain while their dam, Clifftown Ladyluck, is by Tweeddale Ebony.

Clifftown Starburst sold across the water to Oliver McGuinness, Londonderry, for that 4500gns while Clifftown Sweet Cheeks, which stood Female Champion at the pre-sale show, sold to HW and MA Alderson and Son, Barnard Castle, for 4200gns.

Hitting 3500gns when knocked down to Robert Orr and Son, Bathgate, West Lothian, was another from Dylan in the shape of 13-month-old Clifftown Sassy, which was also out of Clifftown Ladyluck but this time by James Bond VD Jorchrishoeve.