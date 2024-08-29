The ram lamb from Samantha Allen and Allen Shortt’s Derg Flock, Castlederg, was Angus Brisbane’s Male Champion choice before being tapped out as Champion. He is out of Derg Gracie, who is a daughter of the 12,000 guineas Hackney Classy and a half sister to Derg Glitter, who impressed by winning the Highland Show, Balmoral Show and Yorkshire Show in 2023. Jack in the Box is sired by the 20,000 guineas, Royal Welsh 2023 Blue Texel Champion, Beili Blues Hulk.

Following success in the showring, it was also a fruitful sale for Allen and Shortt with their Show Champion selling for 3,000 guineas in a three-way split between Nigel Flanagan, Philip Crowe and Declan McCaffrey. The Champion’s half-sister, Lot 486, Derg Jellybean, sold to a ROI customer, for 2,100 guineas. With their Lot 427, another Beili Blues Hulk progeny, heading to Galway with Kevin and Kieran Swift, for 900 guineas.

Reserve Champion spot went to Lot 417, Rosemary McAllister’s Artnagullion Jack the Lad. He was sired by Hackney Your Joking and his dam Tullyear, was the flock’s 2023 show gimmer.

She had a successful show season last summer, securing the Blue Texel Championship and Interbreed places at many local shows. The ram lamb too has had local show success this year before being picked as Reserve Male Champion and Reserve Champion at Dungannon. The first sheep to be sold from the pedigree Artnagullion Blue Texel Flock, Jack the Lad went to Iain Colville, Comber, for 850 guineas.

Also taking a Championship place was William Nelson, securing Female Champion with his shearling ewe, Lot 474 Drumacritten Heather, who sold for 480 guineas to Harry McIvor, Newmills. As well as Nigel Flanagan, whose ewe lamb, Lot 509 Vermont Jenny, took Reserve Female Champion. Among the top prices was Clive Richardson, selling his shearling ram, Cleenagh Homeboy to Michael Walsh, Ballinrobe for 1,400 guineas.

The judge, Angus Brisbane, Auchmantle Flock, was very impressed by the Blue Texels and commented: “The Champion had great size and bone, as well as being nice and correct. He was well handled which also helps and deserved to be top price in the sale.”

Travelling from Castle Kennedy, Stranraer, Brisbane continued: “I would like to thank Blue Texels NI for asking me to judge. I was presented with a great show of sheep and I really enjoyed my day at Dungannon.”

The next Blue Texels NI event is Friday, 27th September at Beatties Pedigree Centre, Gortin.

Visit the Blue Texels NI Facebook page for more information.

Blue Texels NI Dungannon Export Show and Sale Results 2024

Judge Angus Brisbane, Auchmantle Flock

Shearling Ram: 1st LOT 405, S Flanagan; 2nd LOT 412, A&C Richardson; 3rd LOT 414, S&A Gallacher

Ram Lamb: 1st LOT 426, S Allen & A Shortt; 2nd LOT 417, R McAllister; 3rd LOT 425, J Travers

Shearling Ewe: 1st LOT 474, W & A Nelson; 2nd LOT 475, W & A Nelson; 3rd LOT 468, A Shortt

Ewe Lamb: 1st LOT 509, N Flanagan; 2nd LOT 486, S Allen & A Shortt; 3rd LOT 511, A & J Carson

Male Champion - LOT 426, S Allen & A Shortt

Male Reserve Champion - LOT 417, R McAllister

Female Champion - LOT 474, W & A Nelson

Reserve Female Champion - LOT 509, N Flanagan

Overall Champion - LOT 426, Ram Lamb, Derg Jack in the Box, S Allen & A Shortt

Reserve Champion - LOT 417, Ram Lamb, Artnagullion Jack the Lad, Rosemary McAllister

1 . 4 - Reserve Champion and judge.jpg Sophie McAllister with judge Angus Brisbane and Reserve Champion Artnagullion Jack the Lad Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 6 - Res. Female Champion - Blue Texel - Dungannon 26 Aug 24 - 0A0A7695.jpg Nigel Flanagan’s ewe lamb, Lot 509 Vermont Jenny, took Reserve Female Champion. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 1 - Overall Champion - Blue Texel - Dungannon 26 Aug 24 - 0A0A7430.jpg Pictured with judge Angus Brisbane are Allen Shortt, Shannon Smyth and Blue Texel Champion Derg Jack in the Box. Photo: freelance Photo Sales