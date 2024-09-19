Bobby to judge at Beltex Omagh Show and Sale
A family affair, Bobby breeds and shows sheep alongside his father William, sister Megan and brother Johnny.
What started as a small sideline to their commercial enterprise, pedigree Beltex sheep have turned into a passion for the Porter family. After six years of growing and curating their flock they are now seeing the results they would have hoped for, with plans to travel across the water to sales next in the pipeline.
With 25-30 Beltex ewes and 4 tups, alongside a commercial flock of 100 sheep, Bobby farms part-time on top of his studies at Greenmount. He is also a Sheep Shearer which keep him busy during the summer, as well as a member of Curragh Young Farmers. The family have had great success, with their Major’s Bridge Flock securing red rosettes at many Club show and sales, and local shows, as well as taking the Championship at Ballymena Show and Sale last September with a Shearling Ram.
Speaking ahead of his upcoming judging duties, Bobby said: “I am delighted to be asked to judge for our Beltex Club at Omagh. Although this is my first-time judging, six years in the show ring has taught me a lot. I am looking for a Beltex that has plenty of size and style.”
The Beatties Omagh Show and Sale is on Friday, 27 September August at Beattie’s Pedigree Centre, Omagh. Showing starts at 6pm and the sale starts at 7.30pm. There are 14 sheep entered (1 x Aged Ram, 9 x Shearling Rams, 1 x Ram Lamb and 3 x Searling Ewes) from David Brown, John Harbinson and Kenny Preston. Bidding will be available online via Marteye. An online catalogue is available on the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club’s Facebook page.
