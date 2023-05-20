BOIOFW schools’ booking reminder!

The ‘farm to fork’ message is delivered exclusively to pupils through a FREE interactive on-farm experience and this is most certainly an action packed visit!

Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) deputy president and BOIOFW chair William Irvine said: “I would encourage all schools to consider organising an educational trip to a local participating farm on Friday 16 June. The free interactive schools’ day provides pupils with the opportunity to experience real-life working farms and for farmers to deliver the ‘farm to fork’ story, reconnecting consumers with our farmers - the primary food producers.

“Pupils are able to visit participating farms across Northern Ireland, taking part in many fun sensory activities such as seed planting, cookery demonstrations and insect hunts, whilst also getting an exclusive farm tour to name a few activities, alongside speaking directly to our farm hosts.

Pupils enjoying their farm visit during the 2022 Bank of Ireland Open Farm Weekend schools’ day.

“This is a very rewarding day for both the pupils and farm hosts, sharing their unique farm story. In turn, this helps pupils to better understand the important role farmers play in their everyday life, creates a better understanding of where their food originates from and the farmer’s role in looking after our iconic green landscape.”

Please note: Time slots are limited, and the number of pupils per farm vary. Slots will be allocated on a first come, first served basis.

