Bomford Turner demo tour to kick off hedge-cutting season

The Bomford Turner Demo Tour will kick off Ireland’s 2025 hedge-cutting season

As Ireland’s hedge-cutting season approaches, IAM is delighted to announce the return of the annual Bomford Turner Demo Tour.

This September, the tour will showcase the latest in hedge-cutting and turf maintenance equipment at three key locations across the country.

Bomford Turner dealers selected for the Demo Tour

The 2025 Demo Tour promises an exciting lineup of hedge cutters and turbo mowers, visiting two Bomford Turner dealerships and one prestigious agricultural college:

• Henry Porter Machinery, Co. Down. Date: Tuesday, September 2nd. Location: 5 Lisburn Road, Craigavon, BT67 0JP

• Kildalton Agricultural College for the Teagasc Hedgecutting Demo Event, Co. Kilkenny. Date: Thursday, September 4th. Location: Piltown, Co. Kilkenny, E32 YW08

• Breens Farm Machinery, Co. Tipperary. Date: Friday, September 5th. Location: Freaghduff, Cashel, E25XP26

Featured Equipment

Attendees can expect live demonstrations of Bomford Turner’s latest machinery, including:

- Hedge Cutters: Kestrel Evo 5.0 & 5.7, Hawk 6.5 & 7.0

- Flail Mowers: Turbo Mower Elite 200, Turbo Mower 220 Offset

Visitors will see the machines in action, experiencing their power, precision, and efficiency in real-life conditions.

What to expect

Bomford Turner experts will be on-site throughout the events to answer questions and provide guidance on selecting the right hedge cutter or mower. Attendees will also have the opportunity to test the equipment, gaining firsthand experience of Bomford’s industry-leading technology.

Contact Information

For further details, please contact IAM via social media or call 056 7765826.

Join them for the 2025 Bomford Turner Demo Tour and get ready to make this hedge-cutting season the most efficient yet!

For more information on IAM Agricultural Machinery, visit www.iam.ie