AS the nation recovers from budget fever Mums and Dads deal with the big decision.

One familiar in times past to Mum of two, the chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Where will the family visit Santa this Christmas?

The simple answer, within budget, lies between Lisburn and Glenavy at The Ballance House. Here the Ulster New Zealand Trust hosts Santa seated by the fireside in a 19th century parlour from 11am to 4pm on Sat, Nov 30.

And for only £5 per child this is an affordable Xmas treat. Christmas excitement complete with presents and a warm welcome from Santa’s happy helpers. The Elves.

Book your family time with Santa now at www.theballancehouse.com for a rather special, affordable outing. Adults can book on line or pay just £4 each on arrival to enjoy a complimentary festive drink sauntering through the Craft Market to the sound of merry music as the smell of fine mince pies wafts from the adjacent Tea Barn.

A Saturday to savour with or without visitors to Santa in tow!