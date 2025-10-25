Boosting stocks’ immune systems is a must as the 2025 grazing season comes to an end

The coming weeks will see large numbers of stock brought indoors as the 2025 grazing season comes to an end

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It’s important that cattle’s immune systems are boosted prior to housing in order to allow them fend off the challenge of pneumonia and other similar diseases, once they are brought inside. Subsequent growth rates will also be impacted if these steps are not taken.

“With this in mind, farmers should drench young stock with Liquid Gold Cattle,” confirmed Paul Elwood of HVS Animal Health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The product contains all the mineral and vitamins required to boost animals’ immune systems. This is critically important at this time of the year.”

Warren Kerr (left) from Kerr Farm Supplies with Paul Elwood, from HVS Animal Health, looking at weanlings that Warren has dosed with Liquid Gold Cattle

Paul added: “Worming and fluking will be crucially important prior to housing as will be the vaccination of young stock to prevent pneumonia. Drenching with Liquid Gold Cattle will help boost the uptake of the vaccine.”

Meanwhile, many forages may be inherently low in minerals and trace elements this winter.

Paul commented: “This is a consequence of the weather extremes recorded this year. Swards were impacted by the very dry and warm conditions that impacted throughout the entire summer period.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul continued: “There have been a significant number of high quality whole crop and maize silage crops made in Northern Ireland this year. But while inherently high in energy, they will be quite low in minerals and vitamins.

“A reduction in mineral and trace mineral levels in forages will impact severely on the growth rates achieved by stores and suckled calves over the coming winter months.

“These key nutrients must, therefore, be supplemented in order to maintain performance levels over the coming winter months.”

Paul went on to point out that ‘HVS Liquid Gold Cattle’ contains all of the micro minerals and vitamins required by beef cattle with Zinc, Manganese, Copper and Iron made available solely in a chelated form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The products represent the next generation in chelated mineral and vitamin drenches,” he further explained.

“Increasingly, farmers must seek to maximise the performance of their livestock. The Liquid Gold range has been developed to meet this specific requirement.”

Independent trial results have shown that cattle given HVS Liquid Gold recorded improved performance and profitability.

Animals drenched with the product recorded daily liveweight gains that were, on average, 9.9 kilos in 54 days greater than those in the control group. At 104 days the same animals were 20.4 kgs heavier, from the single dose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At current prices of £4.50 per kilo of liveweight gain, the extra 20.4 kg is worth at least approximately £90/animal. A 60ml dose of Liquid Cattle to a yearling animal costs £3.20.

In addition, cattle drenched stood out for their more obvious thrive and bloom. Treated calves showed improved performance, vitality and appetite.

Liquid Gold Cattle can be given to breeding cows, store cattle, suckle calves and dairy replacements in order to boost fertility levels and growth rates.

Paul concluded: “Liquid Gold has been used extensively by beef farmers across Northern Ireland. Invariably, the reports coming back confirm that stock drenched with the product look healthier, have put on more weight and have a better bloom on their coats the year round."

For further information, contact HVS Animal Health on (028) 44831700.