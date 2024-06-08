Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Large numbers of sheep farmers across Northern Ireland have found that dosing pre weaned lambs with Liquid Gold Sheep will significantly enhance daily growth rates.

Driving this improvement in performance is the availability of essential trace elements in a chelated form.

The Liquid Gold range is available from HVS Animal Health. The company’s Paul Elwood

explained: “As lambs develop, they will seek to graze grass in greater quantities. This also reflects the fact that the milk levels available from the ewe start to fall-off as her progeny get that little bit older.”

Paul Elwood of HVS Animal Health.

He added: “Grazed grass is the cheapest feed source that can be offered to ruminant livestock. But it not wholly balanced, from a nutritional perspective. This is why Liquid Gold Sheep provides pre weaned lambs with a nutritional boost when they can best avail of it.”

Given the current strength of sheep prices, Paul also points to the fact that flock owners want to get lambs finished as quickly as possible.

“And this is another reason why so many sheep farmers are dosing pre weaned lambs with Liquid Gold Sheep at the present time,” he further explained.

But, of course many flock owners are weaning lambs at the present time. The opportunity to worm stock will also be availed of at this stage.

“Liquid Gold Sheep can be easily administered as the animals are being handled,” Paul Elwood confirmed.

There is ample evidence to confirm that Liquid Gold Sheep will significantly boost lamb growth rates, post weaning.

Former UK Sheep Farmer of the Year Crosby Cleland trialled the product on 460 lambs, divided into three groups.

“The actual figures in the three groups of lambs clearly illustrated the effectiveness of using Liquid Gold Sheep,” the HVS representative further explained.

“Cumulative liveweight gains recorded by the group receiving Liquid Gold, relative to the control groups, showed a financial benefit of £4.00 per head over the cost of the product."

The trial lasted just five weeks.

Paul added: “The extra trace minerals and vitamins provided by Liquid Gold Sheep, when used across an entire flock, will considerably shorten lamb finishing times.”

A follow-up trial, also carried out in Co Down, involved 154 lambs: 104 receiving Liquid Gold Sheep and 50 left untreated.

The treated group of lambs had 50% more daily live weight gain than the control group

Paul Elwood again: “Treated lambs achieved finishing weight and were ready for market much sooner.

“Our trial work has shown that, on average, weaned lambs drenched with Liquid Gold Sheep will be 1.24 kilos heavier than their untreated counterparts after five weeks.”