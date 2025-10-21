Bord Bia David Robinson Memorial Lecture hosted at CAFRE

As the proud sponsor of the annual prestigious event, Bord Bia invited Horticultural students from across Ireland to come together to learn about the vital role horticulture plays in enhancing our health, protecting the environment, and supporting the economy.

In tribute to the legacy of the late Dr David Robinson (1928–2004) the Memorial Lectures are delivered by fellow horticulturists who share his passion and dedication to the field.

CAFRE staff welcomed over 100 Horticultural students from colleges across the island to Greenmount Campus, Antrim.

Opening the Lecture, David Dowd, Head of Horticulture at CAFRE said: “We are delighted to welcome you all to Greenmount Campus today. Along with the Memorial Lecture, we’ll be taking a tour of the Horticulture facilities, here at CAFRE which offer fantastic practical experiences to our students and valuable insights into emerging trends and priorities within the horticulture sector. In recent years, our grounds have evolved to embrace more nature-friendly practices that champion sustainability and drive innovation. As students entering or working within the sector you have a vital role to play in shaping the future of horticulture.”

Carol Marks, Horticulture Sector Manager at Bord Bia expressed her delight in welcoming the students to the annual college lecture. Carol introduced the audience to the keynote speaker, Neil Porteous, a Historic Gardens Consultant and Plantsman.

Neil’s love of gardening began at an early age and over the past 40 years he has had a remarkable career in Horticulture. His experiences have ranged from being a practical Gardener to Head Gardener and National Trust Advisor. With a thirst for adventure, he has travelled to China, Africa, Australia, the Himalayas and he has recently returned from Chile, all in search of plants that he could grow in Irish gardens.

During his address, Neil shared images of plants he has encountered, with a particular emphasis on those that have adapted to changing climatic conditions over time.

Focusing on planting at Wellbeck Abbey, Nottinghamshire spanning back to 1629, he told how grass planted areas were maintained using scythes attached to shoes. He described changes to the garden’s design using maps, paintings, documents and pattern books. With a particular interest in kitchen gardens Neil discussed how fermenting leaves were used to heat glasshouses that could produce pineapples in Ireland! Sharing insights with the students, about unusual foods grown in Walled Gardens over the years, he inspired them to give food crop planting a go. “Don’t be restricted by space, heat or lighting conditions, plants can adapt. Try growing savoury cheese flavoured leek bulbs, and even the spiny red fruits of a lychee tomato.”

Following the lecture, visiting Horticulture students toured the extensive horticulture facilities at Greenmount Campus. The students heard about activities offered to support businesses and viewed the practical learning facilities students at CAFRE use to develop their knowledge and skills.

Within the Sports Turf area, Brian Boyle, Horticulture Lecturer, demonstrated the technology and equipment utilised to monitor turf condition and water retention within the area.

Students viewed the crop production projects within the Horticulture Centre, seeing how different growing media impacts productivity. Mark Huey, Horticulture Technologist lead the discussions around the college’s attainment of zero peat usage on site since April 2025.

Walking a section of the Nature Trail students viewed measures that have been implemented to encourage wildlife and ecological diversity in the area.

A stop in the Floristry Studios enabled Sherry Suett, Floristry Lecturer to showcase a sample of CAFRE’s Level 2 students’ work. This initiated lots of discussion around the use of locally grown flowers and sustainable substrates.

In the Walled Garden, Kris Orr explained the progression of learning across Horticulture courses at CAFRE. Using hard landscaping as an example the students viewed the recently constructed pergola, which integrated the innovative use of ground screws to secure the vertical structures.

CAFRE’s event coordinator, Colman Byrne, Horticulture Senior Lecturer, said: “We were delighted to host the Memorial Lecture, which rotates around the colleges in Ireland. It provided our students with the chance to meet other horticulture students and enabled us to showcase our beautiful Antrim campus grounds. It was pleasing to see so many students at Greenmount Campus today, all sharing their passion and interest in horticulture and the environment.”

If you are interested in following a career in Horticulture and would like more information on courses delivered at Greenmount Campus, visit www.cafre.ac.uk. Courses are available to study full-time or part-time, and are suited to school leavers and career changers alike.

In the Greenmount Campus Walled Garden visiting students heard about alternative landscaping construction techniques.

Sports turf facilities and sustainability techniques at Greenmount Campus were discussed with visiting Horticulture students.

Sustainable floristry was discussed, and floral art was on display in the Floristry Studio at Greenmount Campus.

Mark Huey discusses peat free growing substrates during a tour of the Horticulture Centre at CAFRE.