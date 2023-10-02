Border Leicesters show their worth at 108th annual show and sale
Top price of the night and Show Champion judged earlier by Tom Nelson,”Kilphin” Ayrshire was a Gimmer from the Reps of Sam Agnew, “Ballynarry” BL60LU4 sire: Muirmouth Mountain Dew dam: Ballynarry BL60LP7 selling for 1500gns.
James Aiken, “Carnew” Dromara ram lamb Carnew BL466V1 sire: Altican Touch O’ Class dam: Carnew BL466R6 was close behind selling for 1450gns.
This was followed by Jack Graham “Tullyvallen” who received the next two top prices of 1400gns for a ewe lamb Tullyvallen BL49BV3 sire: Carnew Crackerjack dam: Tullyvallen BL49BS2 and then selling for 1050gns was his shearling ram Carnew Crackerjack sire: Alticane Touch O’ Class dam: Carnew BL466Q15.
Next in line selling for 1000gns from the Reps of Sam Agnew, a gimmer Ballynarry BL60LU8 sire: Muirmouth Mountain Dew dam: Ballynarry BL60LQ4.
The Reserve Champion, ram lamb Kinsella BLB93V11 sire: Lyham Sunshine dam: Carnew BL466R5 from George Knox, “Kinsella” made 700gns.
Other top prices went to: 950gns, 750gns Reps of Sam Agnew, 950gns, 880gns, 750gns H Dickey, 800gns W Semple, 800gns J Graham, 720gns C Geelan, 720gns, 700gns x2 S Wallace.
Judging was carried out earlier in the day by Tom Nelson “Kilphin” with the results as follows:
Champion – Reps of Sam Agnew “Ballynarry” Ballyclare
Reserve Champion – George Knox “Kinsella” Dundrod
Aged Ram – 1st Agnew & Wallace, 2nd J Adams & Sons, 3rd McMurray & Peters, 4th B &C McIlroy
Shearling Ram – 1st J Graham, 2nd W Semple, 3rd S Wallace, 4th H Dickey
Single Ram Lamb – 1st G Knox, 2nd J Aiken, 3rd S Wallace, 4th H Dickey
Group of 3 Ram Lambs – 1st S Wallace, 2nd J Adams & Sons
Ewe Any Age – 1st & 2nd Reps of S Agnew, 3rd H Dickey, 4th S Wallace
Ewe Lamb – 1st & 2nd J Graham, 3rd S Wallace, 4th Reps of Sam Agnew