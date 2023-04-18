BoyleSports to sponsor Summer Festival of Racing at Down Royal

One of the most colourful dates in the racing calendar, this partnership gives BoyleSports exclusive naming rights to two celebrated races at the Summer Festival as well as title sponsorship and branding of the full race card at the Down Royal Race Evening on the 2nd June.

‘The BoyleSports Ulster Derby (Premier Handicap)’ and ‘The BoyleSports Ulster Oaks’ will both take place at Down Royal on the second day of the Festival, with a total prize fund of £170,000 up for grabs enticing the cream of Irish racing’s runners and riders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The prestigious two-day Festival, taking place on the 23rd and 24th June, is no doubt, the highlight of the summer racing calendar at Down Royal. As part of the new three-year agreement, BoyleSports will also be the Title sponsor and will have branding rights across the full card for Down Royal’s evening race meeting on Friday, 2nd June.

Pictured (left to right) launching the upcoming Summer Festival is Sharon McHugh, Head of PR & Sponsorship at BoyleSports and Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse.

Emma Meehan, Chief Executive of Down Royal Racecourse said: “We are delighted to welcome BoyleSports back to Down Royal with an extended 3-year partnership spanning from 2023-2025.

“Last year’s Summer Festival was a huge success and we’re looking forward to what will be an exceptional two days of racing with a record crowd expected.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our Summer Festival is one of the highlights of our racing calendar, and we are excited for an action-packed weekend full of top-class racing while continuing to build on our long and mutually beneficial relationship for both brands.”

BoyleSports, a family-owned firm established by John Boyle, opened its first shop in Markethill in 1982. The brand is now firmly established as Ireland’s largest privately owned bookmaker, boasting over 375 shops across Ireland and the UK and an extensive online business operating under the BoyleSports.com brand.