Breaking barriers in agriculture and championing women farmers - Armstrong

Diana Armstrong MLA is urging immediate action on the recommendations of the ‘Breaking the Grass Ceiling’ report after attending yesterday’s sold out Women in Agriculture Conference at Loughry College, hosted by the Ulster Farmers’ Union under the theme 'Cultivating a Healthier Future'.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Diana Armstrong, who attended on behalf of her party said: "The event has sharpened my focus that more must be done to recognise the vital role women play in agriculture. Women are central to the success of family farms across Northern Ireland, yet too often face outdated attitudes and barriers to equality. The Breaking the Grass Ceiling report from 2022 sets out clear steps to change this and we need to see those recommendations carried through by DAERA.

“I was blown away by the passion and dedication of many of our female farmers such as Nicola Wordie, Scottish livestock farmer, Lorna Sixsmith, author and dairy beef farmer, and Emily Magowan, who shared her experience of diversifying her family’s sixth generation vegetable farm into a thriving farm shop and deli employing over 16 people. It is clear women are leading the way on many farms.

“The Ulster Unionist Party recognises that women are integral to our agri-food economy that employs over 26,000 people, feeds 10 million consumers across the UK and beyond, and contributes £6bn to Northern Ireland’s economy. Women in Agriculture across the country aren’t just feeding their families, but are feeding the nation. Regrettably the Breaking the Grass Ceiling report highlights facts that we already know; women remain underrepresented in leadership roles on farms and face cultural and practical barriers across the industry. This needs to change.

Farmers Margaret little & Delene Shannon alongside Diana Armstrong MLA and UFU President William Irvine

"Women are very much part of the success story of Northern Ireland agriculture and deserve that recognition. The Ulster Unionist Party will continue to lobby for equality and opportunity in this vital sector.”