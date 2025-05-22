Breakthrough biodiversity findings revealed by AgriSound and CottonConnect in Indian cotton farm monitoring pilot programme

The first year of a pioneering three-year pilot programme to monitor biodiversity on cotton farms in India has been completed by AgriSound, the UK’s leading provider of bioacoustic monitoring technology, and CottonConnect, a social enterprise transforming cotton supply chains to be more sustainable, ethical and transparent.

The initial findings from the pilot programme revealed a 62 per cent increase in bee activity on regenerative farming sites, in comparison with those using conventional farming methods.

Launched in 2024, the project deployed AgriSound’s ‘Polly’bioacoustic sensors at 28 sites across seven farms in CottonConnect’s REEL Regenerative Centre of Excellence project, spanning a mix of regenerative and conventional cotton farming systems.

The project generates robust, real-time data using AgriSound’s live dashboards and acoustic data. With local teams trained to monitor pollinator activity and biodiversity trends throughout the growing season, the project explores how different agricultural practices influence ecological health.

Over the last four years, CottonConnect has implemented regenerative training programmes across India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, China, Egypt and Türkiye. It aims to restore soil health, enhance biodiversity, promote water efficiency and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, while supporting farmers and their communities with improved livelihoods and climate resilience.

Between 2023 and 2024, CottonConnect trained over 250,000 farmers on the benefits of regenerative agriculture practices, and an assessment of a CottonConnect REEL Regenerative project with 305 farmers showed that the initiative has contributed to a 41% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to farms adopting non-regenerative methods.

Alison Ward, CEO of CottonConnect, commented: “Data from this trial with AgriSound adds to a growing bank of evidence that regenerative agriculture practices are having demonstrable and positive outcomes for soil quality, biodiversity and overall farm sustainability. We have moved beyond anecdote into showing measurable impact for both farm communities and nature.”

Casey Woodward, founder and CEO of AgriSound, said: “This is one of the clearest demonstrations we have seen that regenerative farming can positively impact pollinators. A 62% uplift in bee activity is a major ecological win, but it also has serious implications for farmers’ bottom lines.

“Pollinators like bees play a vital role in cotton production, enhancing yield and fibre quality. Higher pollinator activity can lead to better boll formation and more uniform maturation, directly influencing market value. For Indian smallholder farmers, improved pollination can translate into higher incomes and greater financial security.”

The project’s first-year results show how nature-based farming not only benefits biodiversity but can also deliver tangible economic value for growers. Research will continue in 2025 and 2026, expanding the dataset and deepening insights into how regenerative agriculture can support both biodiversity and livelihoods across the cotton sector.