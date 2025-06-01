Brigadoon Charolais crew makes their mark at Balmoral Show
A week of intense competition saw their homebred team take centre stage, earning admiration from breeders, customers, and visitors alike.
The showcase was particularly exciting, as it featured the first progeny from the 2023 Supreme Champion of Champions, Sandy. These promising young cattle captivated the crowds, highlighting the continued excellence of Brigadoon's breeding program.
With three reserve breed champions and three interbreed reserve champions secured, the Connolly family’s dedication and passion were on full display. Their relentless commitment to quality and precision continues to shine through, solidifying their position among the best in the industry.
A fantastic achievement for Brigadoon Charolais—one that speaks volumes about their skill, vision, and unwavering pursuit of excellence.