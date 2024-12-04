Brilliant Black Friday sales at Ballymena Livestock Market November machinery sale

The auction held last weekend saw over 2,600 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 68%. Demand was high with vehicles selling to £24,200 for a 2000 New Holland TS115, outside items selling to £9,000 for a Herbst 24ft cattle trailer and inside items selling to £1,700 for a Matrix 3 phase lathe with tools.

On behalf of the staff at Ballymena Livestock Market they would like to thank all their customers for their business this year and wish you a very merry and restful Christmas period and look forward to seeing you in 2024.

Leading prices as follows:

Outside Machinery: £24,200 for a 2000 New Holland TS115, £9,000 for a Herbst 24ft cattle trailer, £6,800 for a Sumitonu SH60 Digger, £6,500 for a Kidd 450 TC straw chopper, £5,600 for a M&M low loader, £5,100 for a low loader, £5,000 for a IFor Williams 14ft tri axle sheep trailer, £4,700 for a Kane 12 tonne dropside trailer, £3,700 for a Nugent 14ft tri axle livestock trailer, £3,500 for a JPE 1 tonne digger, £3,400 for a Claas rollant 255 round baler, £3,300 for a 7 tonne Kane tipping trailer, £3,100 for a Taarup 832 straw chopper, £2,900 for a Cherry picker, £2,800 for a single axle tipping trailer, £2,800 for a tipping trailer, £2,700 for a roller, £2,700 for a cattle crush, £2,500 for a Hudson 12x6 flatbed trailer, £2,400 for a 2011 Toyota Hilux, £2,300 for a 10x8 container office, £2,200 for a Tomahawk 440 silage/straw chopper.

Inside Machinery: £1,700 for a Matrix 3 phase lathe with tools, £520 for a Go Kart – petrol, £500 for a Rip saw 3 phase ADJ Blade, £470 for a SIP AC-DC tig welder, £440 for a SIP metal bandsaw, £370 for a Husqvarna chainsaw, £330 for a Waste oil burner, £330 for a Stihl 14 inch concrete saw, £300 for an Airmate 200L compressor, £300 for a Kids John Deere Gator, £290 for a 5 Tonne jack, £270 for a Plastic Snowman, £250 Stihl TS400 concrete 12 inch saw, £210 for 7 rolls of insulation, £200 for a Black plastic meal bin, £200 for a Stihl concrete saw, £200 for a Armour guard garage storage unit x2, £200 for 4x BMW rims and winter tyres 225/55R16, £190 for a PVC Door and Frame, £180 for a Record steel 36P vice, £180 for a Sealey 10 tonne press, £170 for a Ingersoll rand compressor, £170 for a SIP mig welder, £170 for an IPC Power washer, £170 for 4x BMW 15 inch alloy wheels, £160 for a PTO Power washer, £160 for 4x Volkswagen 205/55/16 wheels, £150 for 2 load binders and 24 ft chains, £150 for a Rand 3 phase compressor, £150 for a PTO Guard, £150 for a Kids New Holland tractor, £150 for a Gloster 20Kva generator.