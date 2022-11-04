Brisk trade around the ring at Raphoe
There was a larger entry of sheep for this week's sale at Raphoe with a brisk trade around the ring and online.
Lambs sold at:
€70 to €90 for 28-33kgs
€90 to €110 for 34-40kgs
€110 to €130 for 41-46kgs
€130 to €140 for 47-55kgs
Fat Ewes sold from €50/head to €208/head
Cattle Sale Thursday 3rd November 2022There was another great entry of stock for this week’s sale.
Trade was particularly brisk for quality cattle which sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg
and on occasions up to €4/kg for lighter lots.
Plainer cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg.
AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.
FR cattle sold from €1.50/kg to €2/kg
Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg
Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €4/kg
Fat Cows sold from €750/head to €1580/head
Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €650 to €930 over the weight.
Store Bullocks - €400 to €955 over the weight.
Beef Heifers - €500 to €1245 over the weight.
Store Heifers - €350 to €885 over the weight.