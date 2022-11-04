Lambs sold at:

€70 to €90 for 28-33kgs

€90 to €110 for 34-40kgs

Prices from Raphoe

€110 to €130 for 41-46kgs

€130 to €140 for 47-55kgs

Fat Ewes sold from €50/head to €208/head

Cattle Sale Thursday 3rd November 2022There was another great entry of stock for this week’s sale.

Trade was particularly brisk for quality cattle which sold from €2.60/kg to €3.20/kg

and on occasions up to €4/kg for lighter lots.

Plainer cattle sold from €2.10/kg to €2.40/kg.

AA cattle sold from €2.20/kg to €2.70/kg.

FR cattle sold from €1.50/kg to €2/kg

Bulls/Bullocks sold from €2.20/kg to €3.20/kg

Heifers sold from €2.30/kg to €4/kg

Fat Cows sold from €750/head to €1580/head

Top Class Bulls over 600kgs - €650 to €930 over the weight.

Store Bullocks - €400 to €955 over the weight.

Beef Heifers - €500 to €1245 over the weight.