The Blonde judge was Society Chairman Alistair Martin of the Beechgrove prefix, Ballymena.

Alistair picked his Overall Champion and Reserve from the Hillhead yearling heifer entry in Lot 26 Hillhead Unicorn with Hillhead Ulrika as reserve. Both are sired by Gledney Rab and out of homebred Allacott Herbert sired dams.

Moneyscalp Blondes led the way in the Male Championship, taking 1st place with Moneyscalp Theo and 2nd with Tomahawk, both sired by Bridge Obama.

It was a 100% clearance of all Blonde lots forward in the sale ring. Moneyscalp Theo topped at 3,500 guineas with Moneyscalp Tomahawk at 3,200 guineas and Ballygowan Texas and Drumnafern Towser both selling to 3,000 guineas. All bulls were sold to commercial breeders.

The Champion heifer, Hillhead Unicorn topped the female bidding at 3,000 guineas selling to Messers McClelland of Moneyscalp.

In-calf heifer Pinehill Trudie sold at 2,500 guineas to Victoria Johnston, Ballymacan Blondes, Clogher.

Ballymacan Blondes also bought Reserve Champion Hillhead Ulrika at 2,300 guineas. Hillhead Unladylike was sold to Miss Caitlin McGartland, Drumnafern Blondes for 1,900 guineas. All the females were purchased by pedigree breeders.

Blonde Society Show results at Dungannon Farmers' Mart 2024:

Bull Class: 1st Moneyscalp Theo, M & G McClelland, Co Down; 2nd Moneyscalp Tomahawk, M & G McClelland, Co Down; 3rd Ballygowan Texas, Gibson Family, Co Down; 4th Drumnafern Towser, B & D McGartland, Co Tyrone.

Heifer Class: 1st Hillhead Unicorn, Rodgers Livestock, Co Down; 2nd Hillhead Ulrika, Rodgers Livestock, Co Down; 3rd Hillhead Unladylike, Rodgers Livestock, Co Down; 4th Pinehill Trudie, Colin Todd, Co Down

Blonde Champion: Hillhead Unicorn

Blonde Reserve Champion: Hillhead Ulrika

Blonde Sale results: 100% clearance.

Top price 3500gns. Male average 3,175gns, Female average 2,425gns.

The NI Blonde Club would like to wish the new purchasers all the very best with their stock. Thanks to judge Alistair Martin, Bo Davidson for the first-rate photos, sponsor Alan Carson of ASC Farm Services, stewards Conor Jackson and Roger Johnston and everyone at Dungannon Farmers Mart.

1 . 47.jpg Alistair Martin presenting the Championship cup to Lucy Rodgers with Hillhead Unicorn. Pic: Bo Davidson Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

2 . 13.jpg Moneyscalp Theo who went on to sell for the top price of 3,500 guineas. Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales

3 . 53.jpg Pinehill Trudie from Colin Todd, sold for 2,500guineas to Victoria Johnston. Photo: Bo Davidson Photo Sales