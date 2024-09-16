Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Record pedigree sale averages, a strong performance in UK wide commercial sales, and for the third year in a row increases in both pedigree sales gross and pedigree registrations, are just some of the high points in the annual report to members from British Simmental Cattle Society President, and Ballyclare based breeder, Norman Robson.

A feature through the report is the strong year of Official Society Pedigree Simmental Sales that saw a total sales gross of £2,167,231 up by £75,825, and an increase for the third consecutive year. All three major sales at Stirling in the year saw new record average marks, with the all-sales Simmental breed record being broken in October 2023 with a sale average of £7,594 for 53 bulls. That fixture also saw new record top prices set for both a Simmental bull at 46,000gns, and for a female at 32,000gns.

In what is establishing as the breed’s premier Female Sale, the Next Generation III Sale at Carlisle in December is noted as continuing the sale trend with a top price of 26,000gns being a new centre record for the breed, and with record heifer averages sharply up on the year.

Keeping in line with the performance at sale, Simmental pedigree registrations and birth notifications have also increased for the third year in a row and to an annual income figure of £206,345, up on the previous year by just under £2000. This increase, coupled with ‘solid financial management,’ sees the annual accounts show a positive net movement in funds on the year of £73,042, with a surplus of £28,115 in income over expenditure.

BSCS President Norman Robson

In an upbeat report to members, in what is his second and final year as BSCS President, Norman Robson who runs the noted Kilbride Farm herd at Doagh, Ballyclare, said: “I feel truly honoured to have had held this office through a period where the Simmental breed’s popularity has continued to rise within both the commercial beef and pedigree sectors.

“Backing up the breed’s consistent performance in the field and at the point of sale, I have been delighted that we have been able to establish evidence based facts of the breed’s abilities, economic performance, and green credentials. In analysis of AHDB data we have shown Simmental gives beef producers more. Industry leading at age at slaughter whether sired by a Simmental or out of a Simmental dam, significant reduction in finishing costs, and lower emissions meeting environmental challenges.

"Add that to the breeds well established maternal qualities and it’s tremendous economics for beef producers. The ‘ultimate combination’ for Daily Carcase Gain has been shown as the progeny of a Simmental bull out of a Simmental dam, and with the highest rates of DCG, attained by both Continental and Natives sires, being for progeny out of Simmental dams. As I have said previously, our realistic aim should be to have a bit of Simmental in every suckler cow in the country.”

In closing his remarks Norman Robson congratulated breeders for the quality of stock they are bringing forward, both bulls and females, and urged that they take aim at ongoing and continuous breed improvement: “Collectively we must use the knowledge, science and technologies available to keep driving on, taking the breed forward, and providing the cattle the commercial producer and market requires.”

46,000gns Overhill House Neo

The 54th British Simmental Annual General Meeting is scheduled to take place on Sunday 20th October at United Auctions, Stirling, and prior to the October Pre-Sale Show of 118 bulls on the same day.

The sale of bulls will be held on Monday 21st October at 12.30pm, and will be followed in Ring 2 by the full Dispersal Sale of the noted Broombrae Herd of Gordon Clark, Auchtermuchty, Fife, and a Production Sale from the noted Denizes Herd of MA Barlow & Sons, Ulnes, Nr Leyland.