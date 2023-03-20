Brogher Somemachine tops Clogher sale

​The sale saw a steady trade, with 21 bulls selling to an average price of £4250 with a 75% clearance. Two females also went through the ring, followed by the dispersal of the late W S Murphy’s Tamnamore herd.

Taking the evening’s top price of 8,500gns was the day’s Overall and Junior Champion Brogher Somemachine from T Phair’s Brogher herd in Co. Fermanagh. Somemachine is by the 10,000gns Goldies Icon, who also produced the top seller at last year’s sale. His dam is Brogher Jebella, a daughter of the easy calving Blelack Digger. Winning the bid and taking this 16-month old home was S Frazer of Glenlivet, Morayshire.

Six bulls reached the next highest price of 5,000gns, and the first of these was 21-month-old Reserve Senior Champion Brigadoon Scotsman from W D & J A Connolly in Co. Down. Scotsman is out of Brigadoon Orient, a daughter of Goldies Icon, and he was sired by the 15,000gns Newhouse Maxamus. This impressive lad caught the eye of R McConnel, who was the successful bidder and will be taking him home to Newtownstewart, Co. Tyrone.

Glencoe Sparky, sold for 5,000gns

Also selling for 5,000gns was Scotsman’s brother, Senior Champion Brigadoon Statesman. Statesman was also sired by Newhouse Maxamus, and his dam is Brigadoon Nova, another Goldies Icon daughter. Securing the final bid for this 19-month-old was N McGillion of Gortin, Co. Tyrone.

Next to reach the 5,000gns mark was 18-month-old Glencoe Sparky from P & V McDonald’s Co. Down-based Glencoe herd. This strapping young lad is by the French AI bull Plexus, and his dam Glencoe Jewel is a daughter of the popular AI bull Clyth Diplomat. Sparky will be heading over to the holding of winning bidder I McKee in Newtownhamilton, Co. Down.

Brogher Solo was the next to sell for 5,000gns, bred by T Phair. This young 16-month-old was sired by Balthayock Musketeer, and his dam Brogher Fancygirl goes back to the Irish-born Lyonsdemesne Tzar. Solo will be joining his stablemate Somemachine in the herd of final bidder S Frazer in Morayshire.

Next to sell for 5,000gns was the day’s Reserve Overall and Reserve Junior Champion, 14-month-old Drumacritten Stuart from the herd of G Nelson in Co. Fermanagh. This charming young bull is out of Drumacritten Linda, a daughter of the 22,000gns Newhouse Bigal, and his sire is the popular AI bull Clenagh Lyle. Winning the bid and taking Stuart home was A McGill of Carnlough, Co. Antrim.

Cherryvalley Scarlett, Female Champion

The final bull to reach 5,000gns was one of the youngest forward for sale: 12-month-old Mountain Tomboy from L Johnston of Co. Fermanagh. Tomboy was sired by Derrygiff Jester, and his dam Mountain Jessica is by the Irish-born Lisbawn Valour. The successful bidder for this young lad was J & D Baird of Kilkeel, Co. Down.

The next-highest price of 4,500gns was secured by two bulls, the first being the day’s Reserve Intermediate Champion Crummer Syrus from A Dunne in Co. Fermanagh. This 17-month-old was born to Crummer Olivia, another Goldies Icon daughter, and he was sired by the popular Clenagh Lyle. This young bull caught the attention of T Fenton, who won the bid and will be taking him back to their herd in Resharkin, Co. Antrim.

Also selling for 4,500gns was Intermediate Champion Fury Spark from P Hackett’s Fury herd in Co. Tyrone. This 17-month-old was sired by Fury Leader, and his dam Fury Honey goes back to the popular Irish-born Liscally Eti. Spark will be heading over to join the herd of final bidder T Nethery in Drumquinn, Co. Tyrone.

Spark’s half-brother Fury Solar went on to sell for 4,000gns. Solar was also sired by Fury Leader, and his dam Fury Jenny instead goes back to the popular Blelack Digger. Winning the bid for this 17-month-old was B Quinn, who will be introducing him to their herd in Cookstown, Co. Tyrone.

Brogher Somemachine, Overall Champion & Junior Champion, sold for 8,500gns

Finally, the top price for females went to cow-and-calf unit Royaldowns Prettywoman and her bull calf Royaldowns Thunderroll, selling for 4,300gns for the pair. This charming unit come from the well-known herd of M McKeown in Co. Down and have quite the international bloodline. Prettywoman was sired by the French Hideal, and her dam Royaldowns Elliemay is a daughter of Allanfauld Velocity. Meanwhile her 5-month-old calf Thunderroll was sired by the Danish-born Royaldowns Hemingway Deras. Both cow and calf will be heading over to the Republic of Ireland to join the herd of winning bidder M McGinn in Newbliss, Co. Monaghan.

The day’s Female Champion was 19-month-old Cherryvalley Scarlett from the herd of L Titterington in Co. Armagh. Scarlett was sired by the French AI bull Lapon, and her dam is Goldstar Hyacinth, a daughter of the Irish-born Goldstar Echo. Scarlett was purchased outside of the ring by J Porter for 3,000gns.

Show Results:

Class 1 – BULL, born on or between 1 April & 27 May 2021: 1st – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Scotsman – s. Newhouse Maxamus; 2nd – B Quinn – Hillview Sam – s. Cloug Otis; 3rd – J McGrath – Drumconnis Salvador – s. Whitecliffe Highlight; 4th – S & A Bellew – Kiltybane Stanley – s. Anside Foreman

Slievemore Tyson, Class 6 Winner

Class 2 – BULL, born on or between 1 June & 31 July 2021: 1st – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Statesman – s. Newhouse Maxamus; 2nd – J McGrath – Drumconnis Santana – s. Allanfauld Neptune; 3rd – G Hadnett – Sydenville Sensational – s. Newhouse Maxamus; 4th – J Crawford – Coolnaslee Sir – s. Carwood Nico

Class 3 – BULL, born on or between 2 & 21 September 2021: 1st – A Dunne – Crummer Syrus – s. Clenagh Lyle; 2nd – P & V McDonald – Glencoe Sparky – s. Plexus; 3rd – W Short – Woodpark Sealord – s. Doonally Souverain4th – J R Paynter – Drumilly Simone – s. Ocean

Class 4 – BULL, born on or between 22 September & 18 October 2021: 1st – P Hackett – Fury Spark – s. Fury Leader: 2nd – P Hackett – Fury Solar – s. Fury Leader: 3rd – V & S Keys – Ashview Samson – s. Culmvale Novello: 4th – D Reilly – Tullyardmor Sonny – s. Aughavadden Ivan

Class 5 – BULL, born on or between 27 October & 18 December 2021: 1st – T Phair – Brogher Somemachine – s. Goldies Icon: 2nd – G Nelson – Drumacritten Stuart – s. Clenagh Lyle: 3rd – T Phair – Brogher Superboy – s. Balthayock Musketeer: 4th – T Phair – Brogher Solo – s. Balthayock Musketeer

Class 6 – BULL, born on or between 22 December 2021 & 28 February 2022: 1st – S P Bradley – Slievemore Tyson – s. Noble Prince: 2nd – L Johnston – Mountain Thunder – s. Knockmoyle10 Loki: 3rd – L Johnston – Mountain Tomboy – s. Derrygiff Jester: 4th – D Reilly – Tullyardmor Tommy – s. Fiston

Class 7 – HEIFER, born on 19 July 2021: 1st – L Titteringon – Cherryvalley Scarlett – s. Lapon

Fury Solar, sold for 4,000gns

Senior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-2Champion – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Statesman – s. Newhouse MaxamusReserve – W D & J A Connolly – Brigadoon Scotsman – s. Newhouse Maxamus

Intermediate Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 3-4Champion – P Hackett – Fury Spark – s. Fury LeaderReserve – A Dunne – Crummer Syrus – s. Clenagh Lyle

Junior Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 5-6Champion – T Phair – Brogher Somemachine – s. Goldies IconReserve – G Nelson – Drumacritten Stuart – s. Clenagh Lyle

Female Championship – Overall best female from Classes 7-8Champion – L Titteringon – Cherryvalley Scarlett – s. Lapon

Overall Championship – Overall best bull from Classes 1-6Champion – T Phair – Brogher Somemachine – s. Goldies IconReserve – G Nelson – Drumacritten Stuart – s. Clenagh Lyle

Drumacritten Stuart, Reserve Overall Champion & Reserve Junior Champion, sold for 5,000gns

Brogher Solo, sold for 5,000gns

Brigadoon Statesman, Senior Champion, sold for 5,000gns

Fury Spark, Intermediate Champion, sold for 4,500gns

Brigadoon Scotsman, Reserve Senior Champion, sold for 5,000gns

Crummer Syrus, Reserve Intermediate Champion, sold for 4,500gns