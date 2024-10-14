Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grandfather and Grandson team, David Brown and Mark Latimer, secured the Championship at the Beatties Beltex Show and Sale on Friday, 27th September.

Brownville Knight, a ram lamb from their Bessbrook flock was the Male Champion before being judge Bobby Porter’s top pick. Lot 10 is from the first crop of lambs sired by Matt’s HGV. The ram was a private purchase for the flock last year from breeder Matthew Burleigh and is proving his worth with his first five tup lambs averaging 1,700 guineas. Brownville Knight’s dam is a homebred ewe, Brownville Flirt, who was fathered by Cothi Elite, bought as a tup lamb for 3,800 in Carlisle four years ago. The ram lamb made 600 guineas and is away to Gareth McKelvey, Plumbridge.

Brownville Flock also picked up Female Champion with Lot 13, Brownville Jackpot. The shearling ewe’s dam is a homebred ewe and is she is sired by Proctors Hey Good Looking who has bred very well for Brown and Latimer.

A half-sister, Brownville Joop, another of Hey Good Looking’s first crop of lambs was Female Champion and topped its section making 1200 guineas at Skipton in September.

Overall Champion Brownville Knight, pictured with Mark and Archie Latimer and judge Bobby Porter.

Reserve Champion was a shearling ram, Glenpark Jumpstart, from Kenny Preston’s Omagh flock. Lot 7, is sired by Ardstewart Google, who was purchased from Wade and Allison McCrabbe for 5,000 guineas in Carlisle. He is out of a home bred ewe, Glenpark Estie.

Glenpark Jumpstart was top price on the day selling for 650 guineas to Andrew McCutcheon’s Bodoney Flock, Trillick. Preston’s second place shearling ram, Lot 6, Glenpark Jaegarbomb was also among the top prices, purchased by Eddie and Hugh O’Neill, Glenarm for 600 guineas.

The next Club event is the annual Club Dinner held on Saturday, 23rd November 2024 at Rosspark Hotel, Kells.