All smiles at the brunch

Brunch at Moneymore WI

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2025, 09:59 BST
The ladies of Moneymore WI were tickled pink with the support they received at their recent brunch in St John’s Parish Hall, Moneymore.

The Moneymore ladies worked as a great team preparing for the event with a very tempting produce table laden with all things home made or home grown.

Scrapbooks from down through the years of Moneymore WI were on display as well as photos depicting the fun and friendship members have enjoyed over the past year. An exhibit of members’ craftwork was also admired by many.

Brunch was cooked and served by the ladies from 10am with a choice of pancakes, berries, yoghurt and honey or a brioche bap with rocket, bacon, sausage and Ballymaloe relish and all served with tea or coffee.

The President, Wendy McAdoo and all the ladies of the WI would like to thank sincerely all those from the local community, surrounding areas and from further afield who came along to support them in this venture.

A special word of thanks for kind and generous sponsorship which was gratefully received from Denny’s, Moneymore Spar, McErlain’s Bakery, Tesco (Cookstown) and McKee’s Butchers.

A wonderful morning of good food and good company.

Sweet bites at the brunch

Sweet bites at the brunch Photo: freelance

Some produce on display

Some produce on display Photo: freelance

Pictured at the WI brunch

Pictured at the WI brunch Photo: freelance

Serving up brunch

Serving up brunch Photo: freelance

