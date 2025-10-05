​RENURE: recovered nitrogen from manure to be classified as an artificial fertiliser

​The European Commission’s Nitrates Committee voted to amend Annex III of the Nitrates Directive to allow certain processed manure derived products (RENURE) to be used above the existing limit for livestock manure. The Commission’s RENURE proposal will now be shared with the European Parliament and the Council for a three-month scrutiny period. If there are no objections from the European Parliament and the Council, the Commission will be able to adopt this amendment to the Nitrates Directive. The final text should be published in the Official journal in Q1 2026.

UK unions in Brussels for European farmers unions praesidium

Last week, NFU vice president Rachel Hallos, NFU Scotland president Andrew Connon, and UFU president William Irvine attended BAB for the bi-monthly meeting of European farming union presidents.

Brussels in brief

On the agenda at the praesidium was nitrates, the CAP and MFF proposals, marketing standards for cider and perry, and trade issues.

BAB also had a programme for the UK unions including meetings with WaterEurope, Copa Cogeca on nature credits, UECBV to discuss SPS, and the UK Mission to the EU on EU-UK negotiations.

COMAGRI adopts position on strengthening the position of farmers in the supply chain

The European Parliament’s Agriculture Committee adopted a report strengthening farmers’ position in the food chain, proposing changes to labelling criteria, supporting mandatory written contracts for agricultural deliveries, opposing organic producer organisations, and expanding sustainability exemptions in competition rules.

The report will proceed to a plenary vote.

Commission presents minimum national allocations for the CAP after 2027

The Commission’s Common Agricultural Policy reform aims to balance reducing red tape and sustainability, but critics warn it weakens green goals, cuts funding and risks prioritising farmer flexibility over environmental safeguards. Amid mounting geopolitical tensions and growing pressure on the EU’s budget, the CAP has been hit with significant cuts, rising as high as 30% when adjusted for inflation.

Lumpy skin disease

An outbreak of LSD has been found in Rhône, France, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 79 (+1 compared to last week). The new outbreak is approximately 100km from the other cluster of outbreaks. This has led to the creation of a new regulated zone.

Further outbreaks have also been reported in Italy, bringing the total number of outbreaks to 64 (+6 compared to last week). All the new outbreaks have been found in Sardinia.

The Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in France will provide support to farmers affected by Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD). The support will see €300 euros paid per euthanised animal, and €400 per animal when the farmer is a young farmer. Additionally, €20 million euros will be sought from European aid funds.