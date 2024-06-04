Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ballymena Market was the kind host to the NI Dexter Cattle Group Premier Show and Sale on Friday, 24th May, which saw a nice variety of cattle from some of the leading Dexter herds in Northern Ireland up for grabs.

The morning kicked off with the pre-sale show, judged by Matthew Bloomer of the Cadian Dexter herd in Dungannon.

The first class saw three bulls in the class, with Matthew awarding Buckna George, a dun-colored bull from Lester Pedigree’s the first-place rosette.

Buckna Fred, a black, two-year-old bull consigned by David McCullough followed in second place, with Ballinderry Eros receiving the yellow ticket for the McAreavey family.

Reserve Champion, Buckna George handled by David Lester of Lester Pedigree's with Sale sponsor Peter Eakin of Eakin Bros.

Next up was the slightly smaller heifer class of two entries. Picking up the red rosette was Derryola Violet, a short, black heifer from the herd of Ryan Lavery. Ballindarragh Diamond Dixie followed in second position, for Antoine Nicholson.

Moving on to the cow class which saw Antoine Nicholson take top position with Friary Samantha, followed by Firgrove Black Rosie from Ryan Lavery, with Friary Tallulah taking third place for the McAreavey Family.

Winners from each class were presented in the Championship with judge, Matthew Bloomer tapping forward Derryola Violet, winner of the heifer class as his Champion, with Buckna George from Lester Pedigree’s following in Reserve.

Moving on to the sale trade for bulls topped at 1,200 Guineas for Buckna Fred from David McCullough, with heifer’s peaking at 950 Guineas for the Champion, Derryola Violet from Ryan Lavery. Cows were a slower trade reaching 800 Guineas for Linford Vanilla from Messrs McCalmont.

Overall Champion, Derryola Violet handled by Ryan Lavery with Sale sponsor Peter Eakin of Eakin Bros.

The NI Dexter Cattle Group would like to thank Ballymena Livestock Market for kindly hosting, Eakin Bros for their generous sponsorship and judge Matthew Bloomer for his time.

Show Results

Class 1 - Bull, any age: 1st Buckna George, Lester Pedigree’s; 2nd Buckna Fred, David McCullough; 3rd Ballinderry Eros, McAreavey Family

Class 2 - Heifer any age: 1st Derryola Violet, Ryan Lavery; 2nd Ballindarragh Diamond Dixie, Antoine Nicholson

Overall Champion, Derryola Violet presented by Ryan Lavery with judge Matthew Bloomer.

Class 3 - Cow, any age: 1st Friary Samantha, Antoine Nicholson; 2nd Firgrove Black Rosie, Ryan Lavery; 3rd Friary Tallulah, McAreavey Family

Champion - Derryola Violet, Ryan Lavery

Reserve Champion- Buckna George, Lester Pedigree’s

Leading Prices

Bulls - 1,200 Guineas

Heifers - 950 Guineas, Average 825 Guineas

Cows - 800 Guineas, Average 700 Guineas