Topping trade at 3,800gns was the sixteen-month-old Holstein bull Bannwater Sheakspear from Andrew Magowan’s 70-cow herd at Rathfriland. Sired by Braedale Goldwyn, his dam is the home-bred Bannwater Undenied Sheba 137 VG86-2yr who produced 10,578 kilos at 4.17% butterfat and 3.29% protein in her first lactation. Backed by five generations of VG and EX dams he sold to the 50-cow Tievemore Herd owned by David Lawder, Kilskeery, County Tyrone.

Milking stock peaked at 2,750gns, paid to George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown, for the second calver Beechview Spring Anna PLI £315 VG-2yr. This potential sixth generation VG/EX female was sired by Westenrade Altaspring, and is out of Beechview Jacob Anna VG89 LP70 who gave 12,025kgs in her sixth lactation. Calved two weeks and producing 48 litres daily, she was selected by judge Andrew Magowan as the show and sale champion.

“The champion is a lovely young cow with a super rear udder. She has great depth of body and width through the frontend,” commented the judge.

Second highest price of the day 2,500gns was paid to Holstein NI vice-chairman Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore, for Carrowcroft Zasberilla Ruby PLI £246 GP-2yr. This second calver is by Claynook Zasberilla and bred from Carrowcroft Grafeeti D Ruby EX91. She produced 8,199kgs at 4.26% butterfat and 3.38% protein in her first 305-day lactation.

Three heifers came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,100gns each.

First to sell was the Geoffrey Patton’s Carrowcroft Improbable Debbiejo PLI £407. A potential eleventh generation VG/EX, she is by SSI Renegade Improbable, and out of Carrowcroft Riveting Debbie Jo VG86.

Holstein NI’s 2023 premier herd winners George and Jason Booth realised 2,100gns for Beechview Ranger Rachel Red PLI £516. A 3Star Oh Ranger Red daughter, her dam is Beechview Rager Rachel Red GP84-2yr who backed by ten generations of VG and EX dams.

Also selling at 2,100gns was Kilvergan Oracle Ethel 2 PLI £397 consigned by Stephen Haffey and Sons, Lurgan. This Winstar Oracle daughter is bred from Kilvergan Piston Ethel 5.

George and Jason Booth realised 2,020gns for the reserve champion Beechview Lambda Pia. Sired by Farnear Delta Lambda, she was bred from Laurelmore Ares Pia S EX93-6E who gave 13,076kgs at 3.96% butterfat and 3.24% protein in her eighth lactation. This heifer Is three weeks calved and giving 33 litres daily.

An entry of heifer calves from Trevor Keatley’s herd in Castlederg peaked at 1,950gns, realised by Aghyaran Rubels Anissa 4 PLI £321. This five-month-old red and white calf is a potential eleventh generation VG/EX. She is by Hoogerhorst DG OH Rubels Red and bred from Aghyaran Apoll Anissa VG.

The five-month-old Aghyaran Conway Abigail 6 PLI £537 sold for 1,650gns. Sired by Sandyvalley R Conway, she is bred from Aghyaran Batman Abigail VG-2yr. This heifer calf is backed by twelve generations of VG and EX dams.

Mark and William Truesdale, Newcastle, offered a selection of autumn-bred heifer calves from their noted Castletru Herd. Leading their entry at 1,000gns was the September-born Castletrue Adorable Cinderella PLI £246. She is a potential fourteenth generation VG/EX sired by Stantons Chief, and bred from Castletru Uno Cinderella EX.

Results from judging:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Lambda Pia by Farnear Delta Lambda; 2, and honourable mention, S Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Oracle Ethel 3 by Winstar Oracle; 3, Geoffrey Patton, Carrowcroft Hanley Lilac by Siemers AVZ Hanley 3144; 4, S Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Oracle Winnie by Winstar Oracle.

Cow in-milk – 1, and champion, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Spring Anna VG2yr by Westenrade Altaspring; 2, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Sidekick Promis by Walnutlawn Sidekick; 3, George Mitchell, Edenordinary Priceless Rosetta 4 by Edenordinary Mccutchen Priceless; 4, George Mitchell, Edenordinary Pepper Paradise 12 by Delaberge Pepper.

Trevor Keatley, and daughter Beth, from Castlederg, at the Dungannon Dairy Sale.

Reserve champion was Beechview Lamba Pia bred by Jason Booth, Stewartstown.

Andrew Magowan's bull Bannwater Sheakspear sold for 3,800gns to David Lawder, Tievemore Herd.