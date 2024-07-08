Bullocks and bulls sell to £2300 at Newtownstewart
Bullocks and Bulls sold to £2300; Heifers to £1500; Fat Cows to £1625.
Bullocks and Bulls; Gordon Snodgrass Sion Mills 775kgs £2300, 525kgs £1420; 460kgs £1295; B McKay Sion Mills 650kgs £1690; P Conway Newtownstewart 445kgs £1165, 400kgs £1030, 390kgs £1000. B McKenna Newtownstewart 365kgs £1080, 355kgs £915, 390kgs £900, 350kgs £740. P Cairns Sion Mills 475kgs £1000; Dergalt Pigs Strabane 870kgs £1620.
Other Bullocks sold from £585.
Heifer prices; Mark Marlow Omagh 570kgs £1500, 535kgs £1475, £1400 and £1375, 505kgs £1285; B McKay Sion Mills 535kgs £1385, 595kgs £1330, 565kgs £1320; Wm Millar Strabane 465kgs £1330; P Cairns
Sion Mills 460kgs £1075; Peter McCaffrey Drumquin 390kgs £975 and £900, 325kgs £890, 370kgs £850.
Fat Cows; A O'Carolan Castlederg 795kgs £205, 650kgs £200; B McKenna 650kgs £197; Wm Millar Strabane 870kgs £176, 755kgs £175; B McColgan Newtownstewart 635kgs £192; A Drumquin farmer 740kgs £195; C Kearney Drumquin 630kgs £189.
Poorer and Fries Cows sold from £121 up.
Increased numbers of sheep on offer sold to a better trade than expected.
G Lecky 22.50kgs £138; P Devlin 22.50kgs £135; R Scott 21.50kgs £134.50; S Allison 27.50kgs; 22.50kgs £125; N McIlwaine 25kgs £134; A Donald 21.50kgs £130; A McFarland 21kgs £130; S Sproule 22.50kgs £126.50; N McKernan 23.50kgs £126; A local farmer 24kgs £125.50; W Buchanan 22.50kgs £125; A Millar 23kgs £124; P McBride 23.50kgs £124; P McFarland 23kgs £122.50; R Pollock 22kgs £121.50; V Shortt 22.50kgs £120; P Keenan 21.50kgs £120.
Fat Ewes:
R Scott £164; P McMenamin £160, £143, £135; K McBrearty £155; S Allison £153, £123; W Buchanan £150; K McNamee £148; R McFarland £143; P McFarland £144; M Devlin £141; Dean McNamee £128; A local farmer £125
Other ewes sold from £53 up.