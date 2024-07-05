Bullocks sell to a top of £1730 at Rathfriland Co-op
The Dropped calf section contained calves up to 5 months old and topped to £600, for a Belgian Blue Bull Calf for a Castlewellan Farmer.
Weanling Heifer calves topped to £1480 for a 558kg from a Rathfriland farmer. Fat Cows topped £1650 for 682kg, Simmental, Cows and Calves topped £1500, heifers topped £1530 for 616kg Blue. Bullocks topped at £1730 for 696kg Hereford.
DROPPED CALVES AND YOUNG STOCK:
Bull Calves: Castlewellan Farmer Blue @ £600, Hereford @ £585, Angus @ £580, Rathfriland Farmer @ £545, Castlewellan Farmer @ £565, Rathfriland Farmer Blue @ £560, Gilford Farmer Blue @ £560, Rathfriland Farmer Blue @ £560, Gilford Farmer Blue @ £550, Castlewellan Farmer Angus @ £540.
Heifer Calves: Gilford Farmer Blue @ £550, Blue @ £515, Blue @ £505, Blue @ £500, Hillsborough Farmer Blue @ £490, Blue @ £490, Gilford Farmer Blue @ £460, Rathfriland Farmer Angus @ £450, Angus @ £430, Gilford Farmer Blue @ £465.
WEANLING Male Calves: Rathfriland Farmer, Blue 558k @ £1480, Limousin 546k @ £1410, Blue 510k @ £1370, Limousin 478k @ £1310, Rostrevor Farmer Angus 534k @ £1300, Rathfriland Farmer Limousin 462k @ £1250, Newcastle Farmer Angus 418k @ £1170, Angus 434k @ £1130, Hilltown Farmer Blue 430k @ £1100, Lisburn Farmer Simmental 412k @ £1100.
Weanling Heifer Calves: Katesbridge Farmer Angus 438k @ £1190, Charolais 446k @ £1180, Annaclone Farmer Charolais 348k @ £1070, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 422k @ £1060, Poyntzpass Farmer Angus 440k @ £1050, Katesbridge Farmer Angus 400k @ £1040, Annaclone Farmer Charolais 342k @ £1040, Charolais 364kg @ £1000, Poyntzpass Farmer Limousin 340k @ £980 Katesbridge Farmer Angus 410k @ £940.
Fat Cows: Aghalee Farmer Simmental 682k @ £1650, Simmental 646k @ £1560, Dromara Farmer Limousin 744k @ £1460, Aghalee Farmer Hereford 744kg @ £1310, Dromara Farmer Limousin 580k @ £1240, Lisburn Farmer Charolais 666k @ £1140, Dromara Farmer Limousin 632k @ £1140, Dromara Farmer FCK 580kg @ £1070, Lisburn Farmer Simmental 666k @ £1040, Dromara Farmer, Angus, @ 598k @ £1010. Armagh Farmer Shorthorn Bull 628k @ £1500.
Cows and Calves: Katesbridge Farmer Simmental cow and Angus Calf @ £1500, Simmental cow and Charolais Calf @ £1480, Newcastle Farmer Angus cow and Saler Calf @ £1260, Katesbridge Farmer Stab cow and Angus Calf @ £1260, Angus Cow and Charolais Calf @ £1230.
Heifers: Hillsborough Farmer Blue 616k @ £1530, Blue 542k @ £1510, Simmental 558k @ £1490, Dromara Farmer Limousin 516k @ £1410, Lisburn Farmer Angus 530k @ £1400, Clough Farmer Charolais 548K @ £1400, Charolais 516k @ £1380, Banbridge Farmer Charolais 526k @ £1380, Dromara Farmer Charolais 482k @ £1380. Clough Farmer Charolais 532k @ £1380.
Bullocks: Newry Farmer Hereford 696k @ £1730, Belted Galloway 648k @ £1650, Hillsborough Farmer Blue 640k @ £1620, Simmental 594k @ £1580, Simmental 586k @ £1580, Simmental 598k @ £1550, Simmental 564k @ £1550, Blue 578k @ £1540, Blue 578k @ £1530, Dromara Farmer Limousin 546k @ £1470.
