Bulls and Bullocks sell to £3050 £2070 over £1 at Newtownstewart

stock image

Another excellent entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart saw Bulls and Bullocks selling to £3050 £2070 over £1 and 560.4 ppk; Heifers selling to £2340 £1665 over £1 and 535ppk.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fat Cows to £2430 and £339 ppk.

Bullock and Bulls: T R Crawford Droit 705kgs £2780, 600kgs £2550, £2530 and £2440, 525kgs £2400, 615kgs £2550, 565kgs £2375, 545kgs £2325 and £2100, 560kgs £2310, 500kgs £2255, 530kgs £2215, 480kgs £2030, 465kgs £2000. 14 Bullocks average £2347 per head 420ppk; N Dooher Donemana 685kgs £2490, 650kgs £2280, 625kgs £2230, 635kgs £2170 and £2000; D Maguire Strabane 730kgs £2400, 715kgs £2315; N Hill 640kgs £2285, 585kgs £2090 and £2030, 570kgs £2020.

Male weanlings: N Doherty 420kgs £2040, 360kgs £1970; C Ginn Ederney 370kgs £1790, 360kgs £1650; T Gonnm325kgs £1660, 290kgs £1590, 300kgs £1540; P McCaffrey Drumquin 265kgs £1485 and £1120, 235kgs £1105.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifer prices: B Blee 605kgs £2270, 595kgs £2090 and £1965; Wesley Hawkes Castlederg 575kgs £2170, 565kgs £1900; A local farmer 570kgs £2170, £2070, 550kgs £2170 and £2130, 625kgs £2140, 555kgs £1990, 515kgs £1980, 505kgs £1920; G Hegarty 460kgs £1850 and £1760, 490kgs £1840, £1750, £1740 and £1730, 470kgs £1700; S Brogan Gortin 405kgs £1705, 420kgs £1700 and £1660, 380kgs £1635; Other heifers sold from £1300 up.

Heifer weanlings: N Doherty 440kgs £1780, 400kgs £1700, 370kgs £1560, 345kgs £1380; T Ginn 390kgs £1550, 355kgs £1510 and £1430, 270kgs £1280; Peter McCaffrey 230kgs £1230, 250kgs £1085 and £1080, 200kgs £1000.

Fat Cows: M S McNamee 740kgs £329, 690kgs £339; P Bradley 805kgs £272, 735kgs £285, H McKane 720kgs £278, 700kgs £270; A Claudy farmer 725kgs £272; Fries Cows S Hemphill 635kgs £224, 540kgs £241; Donemana Farmer 550kgs £221, 470kgs £218, 540kgs £180.

Fat Bulls: Strabane farmer 1120kgs £272; H McKane 1185kgs £253.