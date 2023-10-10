Taaffe Actions has confirmed that three bulls and 85 fresh calved heifers and cows have been catalogued for next week’s Dungannon Dairy Sale.

Holstein NI committee member Mark Logan, and president David Perry, are pictured with Stephen McKenna, Gortavoy Feeds, sponsor of the October Dungannon Dairy Sale. Photograph: Columba O'Hare/ Newry.ie

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 19th October, the event is generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds.

The sale will commence at 11.30am prompt.

First into the salering will be three pedigree service-age bulls from the noted Inch Herd based at Downpatrick. Born in February and March 2022, they offer a combination of British Friesian and Holstein bloodlines, and are bred from multiple generations of VG and EX dams from the herd’s renowned Ivory, Blossom and Daphne cow families.

The milking portion of the catalogue has attracted entries from leading herds: Burnhill (20), Damm, Derrymore, Edenordinary, Hilltara (23), Inch (7), JK Genetics, Kilvergan and Relough (15).

The cows and heifers on offer are daughters of top AI bulls, such as Pursuit, Alcove, Rubicon, King Doc, Chief, Pepper, Helix, Radical, Bestman, Einstein, Lambda, DG Charley.

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe said the catalogue features something for everyone, including robot-trained heifers, and four red and white calved heifers from JK Genetics and the Derrymore Herd.

For further details, or to request a copy of the catalogue, contact Michael or Brian at Taaffe Auctions Ltd, tel: 00353 41 9881288. Alternatively, view the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or log on to the Taaffe Auctions or Holstein NI Facebook pages for regular updates.