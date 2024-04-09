Bulls, in-milk and maiden females on offer at Dungannon on April 18

Taaffe Auctions has confirmed that the catalogue for its monthly Dungannon Dairy Sale includes four bulls, 70 fresh calved cows and heifers, and 30 bulling and maiden heifers.
By Julie Hazelton
Published 9th Apr 2024, 10:38 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2024, 15:12 BST
Sponsored by Moore Concrete, the sale on Thursday, 18th April commences at 11.30am.

First lots into the salering will include two service-age bulls from Stuart Smith’s Prehen Herd (18 and 20 months-old), and two bulls (15 and 19 months-old) from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater Herd.

The milking portion of the catalogue features 70 fresh calved heifers and young cows.

Dungannon Dairy Sale sponsor David Henderson, Moore Concrete; and Gaston Wallace, president, Holstein NI. Picture: Julie HazeltonDungannon Dairy Sale sponsor David Henderson, Moore Concrete; and Gaston Wallace, president, Holstein NI. Picture: Julie Hazelton
Entries have been received from leading pedigree herds, Ards, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Castletru, Conncorr, Edenordinary, Garaba, Greenisle, JK Genetics, Kilvergan, Lisrawglen, Modelfarm and Simlahill.

The females selling are daughters of proven AI sires such as Adorable, Mellencamp, Applejax, Vader, Lambda, R2D2, Zazzle, Oracle, Radical, Pepper and Chief.

Rounding off the sale are 30 bulling and maiden heifers from Fortvale (David McClurg), Ernevale (Seamus Gunn), and Preclarus (Nathan Hawthorne).

The heifers on offer were sired by leading bulls, Rubels-Red, Elevated-Red, Bomaz Platt, Denovo Generate, Legend-Maker Victor and Stark.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or follow Taaffe Auctions or Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook pages.

Bid ringside or online via the LSL App.Further details from Michael or Brian at Taaffe Auctions tel: 00353 41 9881288.