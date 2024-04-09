Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sponsored by Moore Concrete, the sale on Thursday, 18th April commences at 11.30am.

First lots into the salering will include two service-age bulls from Stuart Smith’s Prehen Herd (18 and 20 months-old), and two bulls (15 and 19 months-old) from Andrew Magowan’s Bannwater Herd.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The milking portion of the catalogue features 70 fresh calved heifers and young cows.

Dungannon Dairy Sale sponsor David Henderson, Moore Concrete; and Gaston Wallace, president, Holstein NI. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Entries have been received from leading pedigree herds, Ards, Beechview, Carrowcroft, Castletru, Conncorr, Edenordinary, Garaba, Greenisle, JK Genetics, Kilvergan, Lisrawglen, Modelfarm and Simlahill.

The females selling are daughters of proven AI sires such as Adorable, Mellencamp, Applejax, Vader, Lambda, R2D2, Zazzle, Oracle, Radical, Pepper and Chief.

Rounding off the sale are 30 bulling and maiden heifers from Fortvale (David McClurg), Ernevale (Seamus Gunn), and Preclarus (Nathan Hawthorne).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The heifers on offer were sired by leading bulls, Rubels-Red, Elevated-Red, Bomaz Platt, Denovo Generate, Legend-Maker Victor and Stark.

View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, or follow Taaffe Auctions or Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook pages.