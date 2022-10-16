Bulls, milking females and bulling heifers catalogued for Dungannon Dairy Sale
This month’s Dungannon Dairy Sale, hosted by Taaffe Auctions, has attracted an entry of 11 bulls, 151 fresh calved heifers and young cows, and 16 bulling heifers.
Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 20th October, the event is generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, and will commence at 11.00am sharp!
Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the service-age bulls will be first to come under the hammer. Entries have been received from the following vendors: Ards (4), Hilltara (2), Prehen (4) and Inch.
The catalogue also includes a bumper entry of 151 fresh calved heifers and young cows. They have been consigned by the following herds: Ards (17), Beechview, Bloomhill, Carrowcroft (20), Castletru, Glenure, Greenisle, Hilltara (30), Inch, Kilvergan (13), Matfield, Modelfarm, Relough (34), Topstall and Simlahill.
The milking females on offer are bred from proven cow families, and are daughters of leading AI sires such as Rubicon, Rapid, Shield-Red, Batman, Alta Zarek, Alta Lawson, Atrium, Entity, Challenger, Fynn and Sassafras. Rounding off the sale is an entry of 16 bulling heifers from the Castletru (6) and Lessie (10) herds. Born between July and October, they are daughters of top sires Pepper, Sassafras, Stark, Tropic and ABS Grazie.
View the catalogue online at www.taaffeauctions.com, and follow Holstein Northern Ireland Facebook page for regular updates. Online bidding is also available. For further details contact 00353 41 9881288.