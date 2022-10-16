Bulls, milking females and bulling heifers catalogued for Dungannon Dairy Sale

Taking place at Dungannon Farmers’ Mart on Thursday 20th October, the event is generously sponsored by Gortavoy Feeds, and will commence at 11.00am sharp!

Auctioneer Michael Taaffe has confirmed that the service-age bulls will be first to come under the hammer. Entries have been received from the following vendors: Ards (4), Hilltara (2), Prehen (4) and Inch.

The catalogue also includes a bumper entry of 151 fresh calved heifers and young cows. They have been consigned by the following herds: Ards (17), Beechview, Bloomhill, Carrowcroft (20), Castletru, Glenure, Greenisle, Hilltara (30), Inch, Kilvergan (13), Matfield, Modelfarm, Relough (34), Topstall and Simlahill.

Finalising plans for the Dungannon Dairy Sale on Thursday 20th October are, Holstein NI committee member Jonny Matthews, and vice-chairman Jonny Lyons, with sponsor Stephen McKenna, Gortavoy Feeds. Picture: Columba O'Hare/Newry.ie

The milking females on offer are bred from proven cow families, and are daughters of leading AI sires such as Rubicon, Rapid, Shield-Red, Batman, Alta Zarek, Alta Lawson, Atrium, Entity, Challenger, Fynn and Sassafras. Rounding off the sale is an entry of 16 bulling heifers from the Castletru (6) and Lessie (10) herds. Born between July and October, they are daughters of top sires Pepper, Sassafras, Stark, Tropic and ABS Grazie.