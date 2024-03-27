Bulls sold to 3,000gns twice, calved heifers topped at 2,750gns, while cows peaked at 2,620gns, and springing heifers sold to 1,500gns. A steady trade for youngstock saw yearling heifers reach 1,300gns, and calves topping at 1,200gns.

A small entry of bulls peaked at 3,000gns, paid to Inch Genetics, Downpatrick, for Inch Mercury PLI £183. This one was sired by the high production British Friesian sire Beaufort Milkman, and is out of Inch Chad Dellia EX91-3E.

George and Jason Booth, Stewartstown, sold the red and white bull Beechview Fabio Red PLI £387 for 3,000gns. A Symbol Red son, he was bred from Beechview Attico Fay Red VG88-3yr.

The pre-sale show, sponsored by Kersia, was judged by Alan Porter from the 300-cow Drumport Herd based at Drumbo, near Lisburn.

He awarded the supreme championship ribbons to Kilvergan Redcarpet Liza 2 PLI £408, bred by Stephen Haffey, and sons Timothy, David and Aaron, from Lurgan. Sired by Westcoast Redcarpet, she is bred from Kilvergan Useful TTB 2. The champion sold for 2,750gns.

Alan Porter commented: "The champion is a super young heifer, very milky, with a good square udder and sound feet and legs.”

Next best at 2,700gns was the Haffey family’s Kilvergan Santos Hazel 2 PLI £307. Sired by Boghill Glamour Santos, she is bred from Kilvergan Crackshot Hazel VG86 who gave 10,873 litres at 4.77% butterfat and 3.49% protein in her second lactation.

Two lots came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 2,650gns. First to sell was Castletru Renegade Doris PLI £264 bred by Mark Truesdale, Newcastle. An S-S-I PR Renegade daughter, she is bred from Annalong Pello Doris EX92 2E LP50.

Selling for the same price was Beechview Ranger Cosmopolitan £715 from George and Jason Booth’s award-winning herd. Sired by 3Star Oh Ranger Red, her dam is Beechview Modesty P Cosmopolitan EX92-3E LP50. This heifer is bred from three successive generations of EX cows.

The Booth family’s potential eighth generation VG/EX heifer, Beechview Silvio Stella PLI £181 sold for 2,650gns.

Following close behind at 2,550gns was Carrowcroft Zasberilla Deborah PLI £372 bred by Geoffrey Patton, Carrowdore.

Also selling for 2,550gns was Ards Lambda Rae PLI £345 from Wilson and Andrew Patton’s herd.

Ian and Paul Agnew, Caledon, sold the honourable mention award winner, Modelfarm Radical Daisy 4 PLI £320 for 2,500gns. Sired by RI-Val-Re Radical, her dam was Modelfarm MVP Daisy 2 who gave 9,193 litres at 4.04% butterfat and 3.63% protein in her second lactation.

Also selling at 2,500gns for Agnew Bros was Modelfarm Dancer Hilary PLI £295, by Seagull Bay Jo Dancer.

Cows reached a ceiling of 2,620gns, paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton for the third placed Ards Vitality Ruth PLI £381. Sired by JC-Kow Vitality, she is bred from Ards Superhero Ruth VG. This second calver is a potential twelfth generation VG/EX who gave 7,359 litres at 4.19% butterfat and 3.35% protein in her first lactation.

Stephen Haffey and Sons sold Kilvergan Archer Amy VG PLI £338 for 2,480gns. A Denovo 7899 Archer daughter, she is bred from Kilvergan Trix Amy. This robot-trained cow gave 11,369 litres at 3.13% butterfat and 3.43% protein in her first lactation. She calved her second in mid-February.

The Haffey family also sold the second calver Kilvergan Radical Buttercup PLI £377 for 2,400gns.

The same price was paid to Jim Morrison and James Cleland for the first prize cow Inch Sound Karine 2 VG86-2yr PLI £182.

A consignment of springing heifers from Inch Genetics topped at 1,500gns, realised by the April 2022 born Inch Applejax Anne 3 PLI £499. A Seagull Bay-MJ Applejax daughter, she is bred from Inch Yamaska Anne VG88-3yr who gave 8,856 litres at 5.98% butterfat and 3.68% protein in her first lactation. The heifer is in-calf to sexed Stantons Adorable.

Next best at 1,440gns was Inch Sparkle Breeze PLI £136. Sired by the home-bred Inch Sparkle, her dam is Inch Mogul Breeze EX94 2E LP50 who averaged 10,282 litres at 5.35% butterfat and 3.30% protein in four lactations.

An entry of bulling and maiden heifers from David McClurg’s herd at Crossgar peaked at 1,300gns, realised by Fortvale Rubels Lulu *RC PLI £300. This eleven-month-old heifer is fourth generation EX, or thirteenth generation VG/EX, by Hodgerhorst DG OH Rubels Red. Her dam Hilltara Caviar Lulu EX gave 8,551 litres at 3.95% butterfat and 3.14% protein in her first lactation.

Bidding was brisk for the potential show calf Ards Kingdoc CC Ashlyn PLI £249, which sold at 1,200gns for Wilson and Andrew Patton. The four-month-old heifer by Woodcrest King Doc, is a potential fifth generation EX from the Ashlyn family. Her dam, Ards Casper Ashlyn EX gave 9,101 litres at 4.14% butterfat and 3.40% protein in her third 305-day lactation.

The six-month-old Ards Camaro PT Ruth PLI £314 sold for 1,050gns. A Kings Ransom H Camaro daughter, she is bred from Ards Party Time Ruth. This heifer is a potential twelfth generation VG or EX from the noted Ruth family.

An entry of heifer calves from Stephen and Hazel Heenan’s herd at Seaforde, topped at 680gns. Sale leader was the six-month-old Heenandale Gander Biddy 2 PLI 339, a Denovo 3159 daughter bred from Annalong Supershot Biddy EX91 who gave 10,350 litres at 4.88% butterfat and 3.22% protein in her fourth 305-day lactation.

Results from the judging:

Heifer in-milk – 1, and supreme champion, S Haffey and Sons, Kilvergan Red Carpet Liza 2 LI £408 by Westcoast Redcarpet; 2, and reserve champion, Inch Genetics, Inch Dynamite Anne PLI £290 by Wilder Dynamite; 3, and honourable mention, Agnew Bros, Radical Daisy 4 PLI £320 by Ri-Val-Re Radical; 4, George and Jason Booth, Beechview Silvio Stella PLI £181.

Cow in-milk – 1, Inch Genetics, Inch Sound Karine 2 VG86-2yr PLI £1982 by Mirabell Sound System; 2, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Casper Frisby PLI £157 by Claynook Casper; 3, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Vitality Ruth PLI £381 by JC-Kow Vitality; 4, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Appeal Eroy GP83-2yr PLI £519.

