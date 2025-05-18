Bulls to 6,700gns and cows to 4,350gns at Dungannon

Sale leader at 6,700gns was the thirteen-month-old bull Conncorr Shankara ET, exhibited by Noel and Helen Willis from Portadown.

A potential eleventh generation EX, backed by generations of high protein dams, he was sired by Siemers Rengd Parfect and goes back to the $1,000,000 KHW Regiment Apple Red EX96-3E (4th dam). His dam, Erbacres Diamond Sparkle EX94-3E USA, is a daughter of the noted Erbacres Snapple Shakira RC EX97-3E. A full ET sister sold for 13,000gns at the 2023 Borderway Black and White sale in Carlisle.

Milking stock peaked at 4,350gns, paid to William Graham from Maguiresbridge for a third calver; while fresh calved heifers topped at 4,300gns, and 4,000gns thrice. An entry of autumn-born calves from the Castletru herd sold to a top of 2,050gns, with prices reaching a ceiling of 1,450gns twice for a batch of calves from the Marvelous prefix.

Melarry Frazzled FYI was behind the breeding of William Graham’s top price cow Drumard FYI June PLI £232. She averaged 11,225kgs at 4.07% butterfat and 3.17% protein in her first two lactations, and is four weeks into her third lactation.

William Graham also led the in-milk heifer entry at 4,300gns, realised by Drumgood Raffa Ginny PLI £456. She is a Denovo Raffa daughter bred from Drumgood Marvel Ginny PLI £362.

Three lots came under the hammer of auctioneer Michael Taaffe at 4,000gns each. First to sell was Wilson and Andrew Patton’s third placed Ards Ryder Redrose Red PLI £189. A Keopon Oh Ryder Red daughter, she is bred from Ards King Doc Redrose GP84.

The Patton duo sold Ards Tropic H Lou Ella PLI £238 for 4,000gns. This one is by Peak Tropic and bred from Ards Hurricane SS Lou Ella, who is backed by fourteen generations of VG and EX dams.

Also selling at 4,000gns was Jim and Nicholas McCann’s Simlahill Adorable Susie Mist 2 PLI £161. A potential twelfth generation VG or EX cow, she was sired by Stantons Adorable.

The pre-sale show, sponsored by Moore Concrete, was judged by Stephen Brown from the 120-cow Cooley Herd based at Sixmilecross. “There was a great selection of quality cows and heifers at the monthly sale. The standard is very high.”

Awarding the supreme championship ribbon’s to William Graham’s Drumgoon Ryder Christina PLI £312, the judge added: “The overall champion is a real stand-out heifer. She has a lovely frame, great feet and legs, an exceptional mammary system and just oozes dairy character. Another Keopon Oh Ryder Red daughter, she is bred from Drumgoon C3PO Christina and sold for 3,300gns.

William Graham’s first placed cow Drumard Radical May PLI £282 scooped the reserve championship and sold for 3,950gns. She is by Ri-Val-Re Radical and bred from Drumard Charming May.

Stephen Brown added: “This is a lovely young cow with a beautiful frame. Her mammary system is very correct and she boasts perfect teat placement and great dairy character.”

Rounding off William Graham’s clean-sweep in the championship line-up was the honourable mention award winner, Drumard Elevated Rose PLI £336. Sired by Sherdon Elevated Red, her dam was Drumard Marvel Rose. This one attracted a bid of 3,200gns.

“The three winners are all well-matched. The honourable mention heifer has a slightly smaller frame, but is well put together. She has a lovely udder and perfect teat placement.”

Other leading prices for cows include: 3,800gns, paid to Wilson and Andrew Patton for the second calver Ards Chief A Lou Ella PLI £265; William Graham’s fourth placed Drumard Stark Goldie PLI £461 and William Graham’s Drumard Oracle Duchess PLI £378.

Leading heifer prices include: 3,500gns for William Graham’s Drumard Glory Goldie PLI £445; 3,450gns for Drumard Applejax Crystal 2 PLI £403; 3,400gns for Drumard Radical Rose 2 PLI £139 and Drumgoon Elevated Jenna PLI £344; 3,300gns for Drumgoon Applejax Charlotte PLI £429.

An entry of autumn-born calves from Mark and William Truesdale’s herd sold to a top of 2,050gns, realised by the seven-month-old Castletru Heatwave Fay Red PLI £262. Sired by AOT Heatwave Red, her dam was Fortvale Conan Fay VG87.

The August-born Castletru Hulu Addi 4 ET PLI £313 and the September-born Castletru Zircon Sweetness Red, sold for 1,600gns each.

David Prentice’s offering of autumn-born calves peaked at 1,450gns twice, realised by the August-born Marvelous Lambda Halo 4 PLI £336 and the September-born Marvelous Renegade Neblina PLI £351.

Results from the judging:

Heifer, in-milk – 1, and champion, William Graham, Drumgoon Ryder Christina PLI £312 by Keopon OH Ryder Red; 2, and honourable mention, Dumard Elevated Rose PLI £336 by Sherdon Elevated Red; 3, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Tropic H Lou Ella PLI £238 by Peak Tropic; 4, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Topcat Ruth PLI £108 by Ards Topcat.

Cow, in-milk – 1, and reserve champion, William Graham, Drumard Radical May PLI £285 by Ri-Val_Re Radical; 2, Wilson and Andrew Patton, Ards Chief A Lou Ella PLI £265 by Stantons

Chief; 3, William Graham, Drumard FYI June PLI £232 by Melarry Frazzled FYI; 4, William Graham, Drumard Stark Goldie PLI £461 by FB 786 Skywalker Stark.

- The next Dungannon Dairy Sale, kindly sponsored by Provita, takes place on Thursday, 22nd May at 11.30am.

