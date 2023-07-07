Reflecting on the show’s 20th anniversary staging in Punchestown, Farm Tractor And Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) Executive Director Michael Farrelly noted how the event distinguishes itself within the Irish agri calendar.

“The visiting public themselves help to set this show apart,” he said. “They’re predominantly machinery people who want to have conversations with experts about farm machinery – and they couldn’t be in better hands given the calibre of exhibitor this show continues to attract year after year. The grounds here at Punchestown lend themselves to hosting an event like this and once again provided a top-class location to showcase cutting-edge farm technology, innovative machinery and industry-leading advice.”

Since 1989, the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show has attracted Irish and international farm machinery specialists, displaying tractors, harvesters and tillage equipment in addition to autonomous farm technology, livestock handling systems and aftermarket products.

Michael Farrelly, the Executive Director of the Farm Tractor And Machinery Trade Association. (FTMTA). Photo: Dylan Vaughan

Financial, media and smart tech companies were also among the 170-plus exhibitors at this year’s show, where future farming methods were widely discussed.

Michael Farrelly continued: “The level of interaction over the past two days between exhibitors, farmers and farming bodies has been very encouraging. We had members of the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine’s Targeted Agriculture Moderinsation Scheme (TAMS) attending the show, seeing the standard of machinery that’s on offer. So to have such interaction between our industry, the Department, the dealers and manufacturers is tremendously positive. The FTMTA’s primary objective is to promote this industry, to do whatever we can to help develop the farm machinery industry in line with what’s happening both on the ground and at government level – and you could really see that in action over both days.”

FTMTA President Karol Duigenan echoed Michael’s sentiments, stating: “We’re delighted with the quality of public support and industry exhibitor that we attracted to this year’s show. This was our 34th show and the second successive year that we held the event outdoors. And while the challenge facing the sector is something we’re all acutely aware of, there was a real sense of optimism on both days, which bodes well for the future of Irish agriculture.”

Regarding what guise the next FTMTA Farm Machinery Show will take, Michael Farrelly stated: “We’d envisage it returning to its pre-Covid iteration: a large indoor show, probably in a year that’s out of sync with Agritechnica (which will be held in Hanover from November 12th to 18th) and then hold a large outdoor event the following year. That’s what the industry is asking for and that’s what we’re aiming to get back to.”

A wheel’s eye view from the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show which was held at the Punchestown Event Centre on July 5th and 6th. Photo: Dylan Vaughan

For more information, visit www.ftmta.ie

Dermot Reddan aged 5 from Kenmare Co.Kerry pictured at the FTMTA Farm Machinery Show, Ireland’s largest dedicated machinery event at the Punchestown Event Centre, Naas, County Kildare. Picture Dylan Vaughan.