This year’s event was judged by James Rea, who was presented with an excellent selection of youngstock from a wide range of different breeders and exhibitors.

The overall Champion on the day was the very stylish 6 month old white heifer Derriaghy Rothes Vogue, bred and exhibited by Leanne Green, Derriaghy. Rothes Vogue is sired by the herd’s stock bull and 2024 National Show winner Bethlehem Malton EX95 and out of the imported heifer, Aberdona Rothes Rainbow.

Reserve female champion was the very striking roan heifer Uppermill Lillian Bunny 5th. This much admired February 2024 born calf from long established breeder James Porter is sired by the herd’s stock bull Perfection of Skaillhouse.

The male champion (and reserve overall champion) was the 8 month old red and white bull Cherryvalley Victor out of the renowned Creaga Rolex. The Cherryvalley herd is owned by Dr Peter Fitzgerald and managed by Mervyn Robinson.

The reserve male championship was awarded to the Sept 23 born Craigfaddock Troubadour bred and exhibited by David Alexander. Troubadour is sired by Rockwood Ruben EX91 and his dam is from the famous Lady Annetta cow family which has formed the backbone of the Craigfaddock herd for many years.

On a day where there were several very good white heifers on show across several classes it was fitting that Rothes Vogue was joined by her half sister Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla to take the Pairs class.

Several of the Calf Show entries will be listed for sale in the upcoming timed online sale hosted by Dungannon Farmers Mart in conjunction with Marteye. Listings will shortly be available for viewing.

1 . Champion Pairs .JPG Pairs Champions : Derriaghy Rothes Vogue and Derriaghy Lovely Vanilla (Leanne Green) Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales

2 . Uppermill Lillian Bunny 5th.JPG Reserve Female Champion : Uppermill Lillian Bunny 5th (James Porter, Uppermill herd) Photo: Wm McElroy Photo Sales