Bumper maize crops in prospect

Maize cob photographed on August 22nd by Robert Duncan on his Largyvale Farm, close to Crumlin in Co Antrim. Variety: Pioneer 7034; sowing date: May 2nd 2025. Excellent pollination and maturity for late August.

New records for forage maize production could be set in Northern Ireland over the coming weeks.

A combination of perfect growing conditions, the development of bespoke maize varieties and the use of new, compostable films at time of planting are responsible for bringing this extremely welcome set of circumstances about.

Maizetech’s Robert Duncan commented: “Maize crops need heat. And the high temperatures recorded since the beginning of May have helped to boost crop growth rates.

“But this is only the start of the story. Recent years have seen the development of new maize varieties, which are more suited to the growing conditions found here in Northern Ireland,.

“In tandem with this, new compostable films act to boost germination and the early growth of crops without hindering their development as the plants break through these covers."

According to the Maizetech representative the acreages of forage maize have grown by 20% per annum over the past two years.

“Maize is no longer seen as a marginal crop option,” he stressed. “As well as this farmers in places like Co Down are finding maize a more secure forage option, rather than pushing ahead with third or fourth cuts of grass silage.

“Recent dry summers have seen grass growth rates severely curtailed during the months of July and August. This will not be the case with maize crops, assuming they got a good start

during the spring months.”

More good news for maize growers comes with the prospect of an early harvest date in 2025.

“Most crops had fully flowered by the third week of July,” said Robert Duncan. “Normally it takes 60 days for maize plants to develop from that stage to a point where crops can be harvested at 30% dry matter and 30% starch.

“Based on this projection, maize growers in Northern Ireland will be ensiling crops around the third week in September. Normally, they would be looking at a mid-October harvest date.

“Pollination rates have been excellent this year. As a consequence, the vast majority of cobs have fertilised seeds right along their entire length.

“Last year, the average pollination figure would have been down at around 75%”

Forage maize is grown in Northern Ireland as a source of high energy forage, primarily for dairy and beef cattle.

Significantly, high starch and dry matter levels within crops translates into forages with high metabolisable energy (ME) values, once silage pits have been opened.

Robert Duncan concluded: “There’s little doubt that maize silages will be of exceptional quality during the 2025/26 feeding season. This is very good news for livestock farmers with access to them.

“Livestock farmers who have experimented with the feeding of forage maize, invariably, continue with it. This is because of the enhanced livestock performance levels they achieve on a consistent basis."