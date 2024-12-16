Burleigh Beltex champion again at Skipton female highlight

The 2024 pedigree sheep season at CCM Skipton concluded with the winter pedigree and commercial females highlight on Saturday, 14th December 2024.

The Beltex Sheep Society’s 14th annual show saw regular Northern Ireland exhibitor Matthew Burleigh again cross the Irish Sea from Shanra, Enniskillen, to stand champion with a March 2023, shearling ewe, Matt’s Jane, a full sister to Matts Jackson, a shearling ram that itself stood supreme champion at Skipton’s main breed highlight in September this year.

The judge Adrian Leach, Hebden Bridge, who earlier this month stood supreme prime lambs champion for the third year running at Skipton’s annual Christmas primestock highlight tapped out the shearling by the 16,000gns Scottish-bred Muirton High and Mighty and out of the 11,000gns Hackney Elanor.

The title winner achieved 800gns when claimed by A Wood & Sons. Bacup. Another full sister, Matt’s Jelly Bean ET made 650gns to local buyers, Joe and Nancy Throup, Draughton, and at 600gns a Murrays Expert daughter, Matt’s Jammie Dodger went home to Wharfedale with Mark and Helen Keighley, Leathley.

The reserve champion came from Cumbria’s James Whiteford, Tercrossett flock, Brampton, his Tercrossett Jingo, a February-born shearling by Airyolland Greyjoy, out of a Corstane Drumnadrochit-sired dam, made 500gns and joined James Drake, Denholme, who also purchased the fourth prize winner Tercrosset Jo Jo for 450gns.

Eleven in-lamb females achieved complete clearance, with shearling gimmers averaging £532 (2023 £645).

SHOW RESULTS

Shearling Ewes: 1st Lot 36 M Burleigh; 2nd Lot 31 TC Whiteford; 3rd Lot 40 M Burleigh; 4th Lot 32 TC Whiteford