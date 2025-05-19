Burren Royal Pandora follows her mother’s footsteps at the RUAS

Judge Mark Logan and apprentice judge Anthony Gilsenan, both commented that the quality of the stock was outstanding and a credit to all the exhibitors.

N & M Moilies (Nigel Edwards & Michelle McCauley) based at Dungannon, Co. Tyrone had a spectacularly memorable Balmoral show when Burren Royal Pandora their two-and-a-half-year-old homebred first calver, along with her bull calf at foot Burren Bassett won the cow and heifer born before 1st Jan 2023 class, before going on to win female champion and then getting the final tap out from judge Mark Logan, as the day’s overall supreme Irish Moiled breed champion and winner of the Pennielea Trophy.

Born in October 2022, Burren Royal Pandora’s dam Burren Princess Pandora was crowned Balmoral supreme Irish Moiled champion two years earlier in 2023 as a 2nd calver, when in fact Burren Royal Pandora herself was a young calf at foot that day. Burren Royal Pandora at Balmoral 2024 took 1 st in the senior heifer class and was awarded reserve female champion.

Success at Balmoral 2025 did not stop there for N& M Moilies, when their yearling heifer, Curraghnakeely Cherry 0644 who had stiff competition with 13 beautiful examples of the breed entered in the junior heifer class, the powerful Curraghnakeely Cherry 0644 heifer won the class and was crowned junior champion and awarded the Massey Cup.

Following the overall breed champion through the female section was senior cow, Tully Tulalah a 5-year-old 3rd calver along with her stylish heifer calf at foot from Rachel Armour of Maghera, Co. Londonderry bred by Mary & Wilbert Forsythe of Ballymena, lifted the reserve overall Irish Moiled supreme champion title, and reserve female champion title and 2nd place in the cow and heifer born before 1 st Jan 2023 class, she was hot on the heels of the overall champion Burren Royal Pandora throughout the day. Tully Tulalah on every occasion she has been in the show ring has been placed highly and whose pedigree goes back to the successful show animal Aughnakealie Bonnie who won numerous championship awards in the show ring.

Husband and wife team Ryan and Caroline Maxwell of Keady, Co. Armagh had a very successful Balmoral show, both to be congratulated and commended as only a week before they welcomed a baby girl to the family little Sophie who was part of the team along with her brother George. The Maxwell family scooped male champion and reserve junior champion with their 1st place junior bull, Magheratimpany Bart, they then took second place in a very strong junior heifer class with their stylish heifer Magheratimpany Delilah. These two animals both sired by Ballyvessey Charlie made a perfect match and went on to win the champion pair title along with the Tully cup.

Claiming the day’s reserve male champion spot was Robert Boyle of Millisle, Co. Down homebred 2nd prize junior bull, Beechmount Tomboy. Robert brought out a junior heifer Beechmount Alison and along with his junior bull in the pairs class, was placed a very close reserve champion pair, again extremely well matched.

It was Brian O’Kane from Martinstown, Co. Antrim who won the senior heifer born in 2023 class, with a homebred Ravelglen Ramona 422, this animal previously won the NI National championship at Antrim Show as a calf, sired by the highly classified and Balmoral Champion winner 2021 Woodbine Casper EX97 when Balmoral’s usual date in May was postponed to September due to the pandemic.

A relatively new breeder Glyn Surgenor of Hillsborough, Co. Down showing in the Irish Moiled classes for his second year at Balmoral show, went on to win the bull born before 1st Jan 2024 class with a lovely typically marked bull Beechmount Hastings, bred by Robert Boyle.

Judges’ comments: “It was a great pleasure to judge this year’s Irish Moiled classes at Balmoral show. Having judged in 2013, the first time the breed had been present at the show in decades, it was pleasing to see the improvement that breeders have achieved in the last 12 years. The standout class of the day for me was the junior heifer with 13 animals put forward. The winning heifer had that combination of correct type, tremendous ring presence and lots of breed character taking her to the top of the class. She was followed by several top-quality heifers of similar type and indeed excellent quality all the way down the class. This winning heifer went on to take the junior championship over a junior bull with outstanding potential. Whilst these youngsters were great examples of the breed when it came to the overall championship it was impossible to go past the two ‘hard working mums’ that had taken first and second place in the cow and heifer born before 1st Jan 2023 class. The champion 1st calver heifer/cow exhibits outstanding breed character, an exceptional frame and excellent locomotion. The reserve champion, a third calver, I really admired for her tremendous power and udder quality. Congratulations to the breeders for putting on a great display of the Irish Moiled cattle.”

On behalf of the Irish Moiled Cattle Society, Chairperson Michelle McCauley thanked the RUAS, especially the cattle committee for putting on a superb show, the stewards who kept everything running like clockwork, to the exhibitors who once again entered and turned out such lovely stock, and while no prizes this year in the groups, they would like to thank the breeders whose cattle were chosen by the judge to represent the Irish Moiled breed in the group interbreeds, to young Charlie Baxter who entered for the first time in the open young handlers competition with a very well turned out junior heifer in a very large class of young handlers, and finally but by no means least a huge thank you to the sponsors whose support at shows is needed more than ever.

The grass won’t get a chance to grow under the Irish Moiled breeders this week with the Spring H & H Magnificent Moilie Online Sale taking place from Thursday 22nd May concluding Sat 24th May. Once again, a superb entry of mainly Irish Moiled youngsters entered. For anyone wanting to find out more or view the online H & H Magnificent Moilie Catalogue please visit the Irish Moiled Cattle Society website Magnificent Moilie Online Timed Auction - Irish Moiled Cattle Society, Facebook or head to the Harrison & Hetherington, Auctioneers website or to get the catalogue sent direct to your phone please contact the Breed secretary Gillian Steele by WhatsApp ++44 7842185008.

The Irish Moiled Cattle Society breeders day this year will be held at Christopher & Nathalie Chitty’s at Betton House, Betton, Market Drayton, England on Sat 5th July. IRISH MOILED CATTLE SOCIETY BREEDERS DAY AT BETTON HOUSE - Irish Moiled Cattle Society

Results

Cow or heifer born before 1 st Jan 2023: 1st N&M Moilies – Burren Royal Pandora; 2nd Rachel Armour – Tully Talulah

Heifer born in 2023: 1st Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ramona 422; 2nd Albert Baxter – Beauty Hill Mabel

Heifer born after 1st Jan 2024: 1st N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Cherry 644; 2nd R&C Maxwell – Magheratimpany Delilah; 3 rd N&M Moilies – Curraghnakeely Sylvia 0650; 4th Brian O’Kane – Ravelglen Ramona 2 654; 5 h Rachel Armour – Ravelglen Ramona 691

Bull born before 1st: 1st Glynn Surgenor – Beechmount Hastings

Junior Bull: 1st R&C Maxwell – Magheratimpany Bart; 2nd Robert Boyle – Beechmount Tomboy: 3rd N&M Moilies – Burren Bassett

Pair champion; R&C Maxwell

Reserve Pair champion: Robert Boyle

Female Champion: Burren Royal Pandora

Reserve Female Champion: Tully Tulalah

Male Champion: Magheratimpany Bart

Reserve Male Champion: Beechmount Tomboy

Junior Champion; Curraghnakeely Cherry 644

Reserve Junior Champion: Magheratimpany Bart

Overall Champion: Burren Royal Pandora

Reserve Overall Champion: Tully Tulalah

1 . 6. R&C Maxwell won champion Irish Moiled pair. Also pictured in apprentice judge, Anthony Gilsenan..jpg R&C Maxwell won champion Irish Moiled pair. Also pictured is apprentice judge, Anthony Gilsenan Photo: freelance Photo Sales

2 . 9. Glyn Surgenor with Beechmount Hastings won the senior bull class. Also pictured is judge Mark Logan..JPG Glyn Surgenor with Beechmount Hastings won the senior bull class. Also pictured is judge Mark Logan. Photo: freelance Photo Sales

3 . 2. Rachel Armour with Tully Tulalah won reserve overall champion, reserve male chmapion and 2nd in cow class. Alos pictured is Sam Wallace and judge, Mark Logan..jpg Rachel Armour with Tully Tulalah won reserve overall champion, reserve male champion and 2nd in cow class. Alos pictured is Sam Wallace and judge, Mark Logan Photo: freelance Photo Sales